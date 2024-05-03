Best kitchenware deals at Wayfair ahead of Memorial Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Memorial Day is weeks away, but spring and summer-minded deals are already rolling in at Wayfair. One of the most discounted shopping categories? Kitchen. We poured through pages and pages of Wayfair's kitchen sale to bring you the best deals the giant home retailer has to offer ahead of Memorial Day.

We found pretty impressive discounts on a wide range of kitchen products, including cookware and bakeware as well as essential small kitchen appliances and tools. We even found markdowns on coveted kitchen items, including the legendary KitchenAid stand mixer and the TikTok-famous GE Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker. Wayfair is known to change prices on their sale items frequently, so take advantage of these discounts while they're still available.

KitchenAid Artisan Series five-quart tilt-head stand mixer: Save $120

KitchenAid via Amazon

The KitchenAid stand mixer usually needs no introduction. Professional and home bakers often consider it the best stand mixer on the market for its reliability, versatility and longevity. The tilt-head stand mixer has ten speed settings and comes with four useful attachments, including a dough hook, wire whip, flat beater and pouring shield.

The five-quart mixing bowl is made of stainless steel, which is practically indestructible and can accommodate up to nine dozen cookies (given the cookies measure 28 grams each). What's more, the stand mixer comes in a kaleidoscope of eye-catching colors, ranging from pastels to a bold red.

This KitchenAid stand mixer has a 4.9-star rating out of more than 30,000 ratings on Wayfair, which is pretty impressive. One reviewer wrote, "I do not know why I went so long without this mixer! I LOVE IT! Makes cooking and baking so much more easier and clean-up is a snap! Definitely worth the money!"

Cuisinart four-slice toaster: Save 46%

Wayfair

This Cuisinart toaster would be perfect for couples or families with its four available toasting slots. It also has a cool-touch exterior, making this safer to have in a house with young kids. The Cuisinart-four-slice toaster comes with several heat settings, including two dials and preset options for bagels, defrosting and reheating. There are four color options currently in stock, including black, white, a striking red and black/stainless steel, though the latter boasts the highest discount at 46% off.

This Cuisinart toaster has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "We have two of these toasters. Liked the first one so much, we bought another for our Florida home. Works great!"

Another customer said, "Nice metal toaster. Love the crumb drawers. It toasts really evenly. The color matches my appliances. Truly love this toaster."

Cuisinart Elemental 13-cup food processor: Save 57%

Wayfair

Considering Cuisinart's reputation for making the best food processors, we're pretty impressed with this discount. One of our CBS Essentials shopping experts has owned a couple of Cuisinart food processors over the years and told us that each has processed all the recipes she has thrown at it pretty perfectly, including veggie mixtures, hummus, whipped cheeses and soups.

The Cuisinart Elemental 13-cup food processor has three speed settings (high, low, pulse), a generous 13-cup working bowl and a smaller 4.5-cup bowl. It also comes with a dedicated dough blade, a small blade for the smaller cup, a shredding disc and a slicing disc. The latter two will come in great handy for streamlining meal prep.

The Cuisinart Elemental 13-cup food processor has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "I am impressed with the versatility of this food processor. With all the attachments and accessories, it is sitting out on my counter because it is used daily. It has all the power I need to mix, chop, shred and dice!"

DeLonghi coffee and espresso combo brewer: Save 36%

Wayfair

This coffee maker from DeLonghi truly may be able to do it all. That's because it's two coffee makers in one. On one side, you have an espresso maker with a milk frothing wand, and on the other side, a drip coffee maker that can serve 10 cups of coffee.

This gives coffee lovers several options to choose from for their morning brew, including a cappuccino, latte and more. It also includes a programmable timer for the drip coffee maker, so you can set your machine before bed and wake up to cups of drip coffee already made.

The DeLonghi coffee and espresso combo brewer has a 4.3-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Wow, just wow. Wonderfully flavorful coffee comes pouring out of this thing. My coffee bar has never been better."

Another customer said, "It's stood the test of time. The combo for the price point and quality is impossible to find… my second time purchasing for another house."

GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker: Save $130

Wayfair

We can't believe the Rolls Royce of ice makers is on sale. The GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker is downright sleek with its stainless steel and LED display. Most importantly though: It makes A LOT of ice. You can count on this machine to produce about 38 pounds of ice per day, eliminating the problem of not having enough ice forever.

Another stand-out feature is the fact that the ice maker has its own cleaning system, so all you have to do to keep it clean is wipe it down occasionally. It also has a water tank on the side to reduce refills and can be connected to Wi-Fi to activate voice control via Amazon's Alexa and Google. This ice maker would be best for a family that loves their ice, or people who plan on having a lot of pool parties this summer.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Came in clutch when our refrigerator died and we had to keep ice replenished in a cooler to keep our items cold. We've been making ice around the clock for 3 weeks until our new fridge and this machine has kept up like a champ."

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-piece stainless steel cookware set: Save 67%

Wayfair

The quality material and amount of cookware you get in this set is an incredible value that home cooks should seriously jump on. The Cuisinart Multiclad Pro set is all made of aluminum and stainless steel, a combination that when taken care of properly, will stand the test of time. This material also means that your pots and pans will heat up quickly, retain that heat well, and unlike some other cookware materials, allow you to crank the heat up high (up to 500 degrees in the oven).

As for the cookware you get, this set contains everything you truly need in the kitchen, including a stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, a saute pan, five lids and a steamer basket, the latter of which isn't common in cookware sets.

The Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-piece stainless steel cookware set has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "These pans are amazing. They cook efficiently, the heat is even throughout the pans and the food comes out perfectly. The food really tastes better too."

Henckels Graphite 14-piece self-sharpening block set: Save 77%

Wayfair

Buy this knife set and you'll likely never need to buy knives again. This Henckels set includes all the knives you'll ever need to cook, including a bread knife, a paring knife, a chef's knife, kitchen shears, two utility knives, six steak knives and a santoku knife, which is an all-purpose Japanese-style knife.

It also comes with a storage block with slots that have labels, so you know exactly what knife you're taking out before doing so. Plus, each slot doubles as a shelf-sharpening unit, saving you money from buying a sharpener or taking your knives to get professionally sharpened.

The Henckels Graphite 14-piece self-sharpening block set has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "These knives are amazing! My husband has worked in kitchens for years and he loves these knives for our home. Easy to set up and use and self-sharpening! Highly recommend!!"

Viking 10-piece stainless steel mixing bowl set with lids: Save 39%

Wayfair

No kitchen is complete without a solid mixing bowl set, and this Viking 10-piece set is it. The mixing bowls are made of stainless steel, which is the best material to use for mixing bowls. Stainless steel is lightweight and so strong that it's unlikely to get damaged ever. Stainless steel can also be put in the fridge and freezer safely, which, along with the included lids, makes it great for storing leftovers and baking mixtures.

What's also great about these mixing bowl sets is that they have non-slip bottoms and measurement marks (in quarts) listed on the exterior to help with more precise mixing. Bowl sides include 20 ounces, 1.5 quarts, three quarts, five quarts and eight quarts.

The Viking 10-piece stainless steel mixing bowl has a 4.8-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "This mixing bowl set is simple and very functional. I love that they stack with the lids and the varied sizes are well designed for baking prep."

Nordic Ware non-stick round heritage bundt cake pan: Save 32%

Amazon

Nordic Ware is known for making beautiful cake pans, with the bundt being one of their most popular models. Given this, we're surprised this is on sale. The bundt cake pan is made of aluminum, which will ensure even heating across your cakes. It's also nonstick, so you shouldn't have to worry about the cake breaking off when it comes out of the pan. What's more, it's conveniently dishwasher safe. The heritage bundt cake pan can handle temperatures of up to 400 degrees in the oven.

The Nordic Ware cake pan has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Excellent, solidly built bundt pan. Impressed by the quality, weight, and thickness of the body. Makes an excellent cake."

Another customer said, "Love this Bundt pan! Cake turned out great, did not stick and cleaned up easy!"

Staub Ceramics three-piece rectangular baking dish set: Save 59%

Wayfair

These Staub baking dishes are pretty to look at and effective at cooking all types of oven-baked recipes, ranging from enchiladas to lasagna. Each baking dish is equipped to handle pretty high oven temperatures, with the maximum being 572 degrees. You can also put these in the freezer and dishwasher, the latter of which isn't common for all baking dishes. There are three sizes available, with lengths including 7.5" for the small, 10.5" for the medium and 13" for the large.

The rectangular baking dishes are available in four fun colors, including citron, rustic turquoise, cherry and dark blue. Discounts vary by color, with the latter three all being 59% off.

The Staub Ceramics three-piece rectangular baking dish set has a 4.9-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "These are great. Have been using them for about a year now, and they cook consistently. Color and quality holds up."

Another customer said, "I love Staub ceramics. They bake beautifully even and have [a] lovely presentation when hosting dinners. I bought a second set to use this year during the holiday dinners. Great purchase!"