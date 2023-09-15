CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It finally happened. As of the iPhone 15 line, Apple is switching from its proprietary Lightning cable to the USB-C standard. Though the company stuck with its Lightning cable convention since the iPhone 5's introduction in September 2012, it's time for a refresh. That means if you're planning to buy an iPhone 15 or any newer iPhone models for the foreseeable future, you're probably going to have to buy a new cable or two.

Switching from Lightning to USB-C for most iPhone users will be a big change, but it doesn't have to be a difficult one. The good news is that if you already have a Chromebook, new Kindle model, Android phone, or even a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, you likely already have a USB-C cable. If not, there are plenty of great options out there that will work to juice up your iPhone 15 back to 100% battery in no time.

Read on to explore our picks for the best USB-C cables for your new iPhone 15.

Apple

Sometimes you just have to go with the classics. Apple is coming out with a whole slew of new options alongside the iPhone 15 lineup, but this Apple-branded charger is one of the best the brand has offered thus far.

The Apple USB-C Woven Charge Cable is your go-to for charging, syncing and moving data. And since it's from Apple, expect a snug fit and zero fuss every time. But one of the best features by far about this particular cable is the fact that it ditches Apple's typical wire setup for the more sturdy woven cable that has more flexibility and give to it.

Most of Apple's previous chargers fell victim too often to frayed wires and other concerns. But the woven cables, many of which have come with products like the brand's premium MacBooks, eliminate those issues. So even if you're a little rough with your cords, you should still be able to use this USB-C charge cable until the next iPhone refresh.

What we like about the Apple USB-C Woven Charge Cable:

The sturdy woven design offers more flexibility and durability compared to previous Apple wire setups.

It's affordable and can be used with other Apple products, including MacBooks.

It's one of the best chargers Apple has offered, ensuring a snug fit and zero fuss every time.

Amazon

Need a reliable USB-C cable for your iPhone 15? The Intel-certified Thunderbolt 4 cable fits the bill nicely. Not only is it rugged and dependable with a one-year warranty for any potential snags, but it can charge quickly with its 100-watt capacity.

It supports ultra-fast data transfer at 40 Gbps, works with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery, and can even fast-charge certain Samsung devices, making it versatile for various gadgets beyond just your phone.

One great thing that you might also notice up front is how sturdy the cable is, unlike so many other cheap options on the market. It'll do what it says it will, sure, but for many the big draw is going to be how long it'll last -- and with this thick wire coating, it should keep you going for a long while.

It's a great overall choice for a replacement cable or your first purchase with your new phone and should last you a while, as it's on the upper end of what the other cables go for.

Why we like the Cable Matters Thunderbolt 4 Cable:

It's rugged, dependable and comes with a one-year warranty.

It supports fast charging with its 100-watt capacity and data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps.

Anker

Anker is always a dependable name if you need good and affordable tech, and its USB-C charge cables that opt for a braided style are always a safe bet.

The Anker Braided USB-C Charge Cable comes in a striking red, which is a fun twist on the typical black, white, or gray cables, and you can get two in a pack for just $13. You don't have to only use it with your iPhone 15, it's compatible with almost any USB-C device, be it phones, tablets, or laptops.

Plus, with its tough nylon exterior and strong fiber core, it's designed to handle up to 12,000 bends. That means if the kids somehow get their hands on it and decide to twist it around and wear it as a necklace, it's still going to be good. Say goodbye to those fraying Apple cables once and for all and grab a couple of these for the whole family to use. The iPhone 15 is expensive enough, so no need to complicate matters further.

Why we love the Anker Braided USB-C Charge Cable:

Anker is known for delivering dependable and affordable tech products.

The cables are versatile, compatible with a wide range of USB-C devices and come in a unique striking red.

With its robust design, it can withstand up to 12,000 bends, making it durable and long-lasting.

Amazon

Charge cables with dongles aren't always a great choice, especially if you have kids or dogs. Someone's going to trip on one and yank it out of the port, or a dongle is going to get eaten and/or lost.

Magnetic design cables, where a detachable tip sits permanently in a device's charging port, offer a unique advantage in these situations. This cable magnetically attaches to the tip, which stays in your charger port. This design means kids don't have to perfectly align a cable to charge their devices, reducing the risk of damage from rough removals or accidental tugs.

For anyone who's ever used a MacBook or similar charger style, this will be a familiar bit of kit. It's a great way to make sure you always have a cable that's ready to go if you have your charging brick, though it is a bit expensive. A word of caution: keep an eye on those detachable tips, as they can easily get lost. And then you'll be back at square one.

Why we like the OneAdaptr EVRI Tripsafe USB-C Cable:

Its magnetic design ensures safety, especially around kids or pets.

The detachable tip makes charging easier and hassle-free.

Its style is reminiscent of more recent MacBook chargers.

Amazon

The Anker Powerline Gen 2 Cable is an affordable USB-C charge cable that's great for most use cases, but it's especially good for its price. It can support up to 100 watts, so even the most power-hungry iPhone 15 or even your MacBook Pro won't be a problem. Whether you decide to get the base iPhone 15 or the more powerful iPhone 15 Pro units, you'll be covered.

For data, you're getting a rate of up to 10 Gbps. It comes with a lifetime warranty, but keep in mind, its length is just three feet. But if you keep your phone charging on your nightstand with a charging brick or near you when it's juicing up again for the night, this shouldn't be an issue.

This USB-C cable would be the perfect choice for traveling when you don't need lengthy cables or extra distance to get tangled up in a bag -- and you know you always need a charger when traveling. So be sure to grab a few extras that you can toss in your bag and go. And know that you'll have plenty of ways to make sure your phone stays charged.

Why we like the Anker Powerline II USB-C Cable:

It's affordable and supports powerful charging up to 100 watts.

It offers a fast data transfer rate of up to 10 Gbps.

Its compact three-foot length makes it ideal for travel and clutter-free charging.

What to know about buying USB-C cables for iPhone 15

Before you dive in to pick out the right USB-C charge cable for you, there are a few things to keep in mind. First of all, you should know that data transfer speeds will vary from the iPhone 15 to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Only the iPhone 15 Pro line will support higher speeds.

This is important because while the iPhone Pro phones will transfer up to 10 gigabits of data per second, you won't get that speed with just any cable. Apple made sure to note during its most recent keynote that you will need to use an "optional" new USB-C 3.0 cable for faster speeds. Otherwise, you'll be left with the slower USB-C 2.0 standard. (Apple says it will be including a USB-C cable that offers this in the iPhone 15 box.)

Essentially, that means that yes, you'll need to spend some extra money if you want to get the fastest data transfer speeds you can get that are supported with the iPhone 15. Whether you do that by buying an official Apple product or third-party equipment is up to you.

Note that you may not need or even notice the higher data transfer speeds of a USB-C 3.0 cable. That's because most people back up their Apple iPhones and other smartphones using data stored on the cloud, as opposed to locally on a computer. If you have a large amounts of photos to back up to a hard drive or a large file to transfer, however, a faster USB-C 3.0 cable will come in very handy.

Keep in mind that you'll also need a charger brick too, as those don't come with iPhones anymore -- and they likely won't be packaged with this new line either.

What's the difference between USB-C and Lightning cables?

Both USB-C and Lightning cables are meant for charging your devices and transferring data. They both work with different devices and come from different origins.

The USB-C is a universal connector, and a wide variety of brands, especially newer devices like the iPhone 15 and Android phones, as well as laptops, Kindles and tablets. One of its standout features is its reversibility, meaning you don't have to worry about which side is up when plugging it in.

On the other hand, the Lightning cable is an Apple-exclusive connector, which is mostly used for iPhones, iPads and a few other Apple gadgets. It also has a reversible design, which Apple introduced in 2012.

While USB-C has become more widespread due to its versatility, Lightning was the staple for Apple users up until the debut of iPhone 15. USB-C is a more universally adopted choice, whereas Lightning is dedicated to Apple's ecosystem. Now, with iPhone 15, that will change as users will need to switch to USB-C charge cables and compatible chargers.

