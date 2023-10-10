CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is holding an encore to its Amazon Prime Day sale. This October Prime Day sale, called Prime Big Deal Days, includes tons of doorbuster savings on major electronics like Apple AirPods, TVs and smartphones, home goods such as robot vacuums and mattresses, and just about everything else you can think of.

The two-day sale is the perfect time to get some early holiday shopping in or treat yourself to that item that you've had on your wishlist all year. But you'll need to catch these deals before they end, so keep reading to find out how long Amazon's October 2023 Prime Day sale will last.

How long does Amazon's October 2023 Prime Day last?

The October Prime Day sale, titled Prime Big Deal Days, kicked off this morning at midnight PST and will run through 11:59 PM PT on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. That gives you plenty of time to shop all of the top Prime Big Deal Days deals -- though don't delay too long. Many of the most popular deals will sell out before the end of the sale.

Some top Prime Day 2023 deals to scoop up before they sell out

These October Prime Day deals won't last long. Add them to your cart asap before they disappear.

Samsung via Best Buy

Amazon is offering huge October Prime Day deals on Samsung 'The Frame," our No. 1 bestselling TV of 2023. Right now, you can get the television bundled with your choice of bezel starting at $548 for the 32-inch model. This top-rated TV functions as an art piece when not in use. Most sizes are on sale now. Prices vary by size.

Why we like Samsung's 'The Frame' smart TV:

When displaying artwork, the TV's auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.



Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on The Frame by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.



iRobot via Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO uses a smart mapping technology to learn your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons.

"The i4+ is extremely quiet as it moves, and the SmartMap feature is really cool," an Amazon customer who purchased the device says. "I am able to direct my Roomba to clean common areas with more frequency than say, my bedroom. The i4+ isn't a bumper car the way that other models were, and the cleaning pattern is very neat."

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO:

It offers a long-lasting battery life.

The robot vacuum cleans in organized rows so it doesn't miss any spots.



It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled.



Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them. These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Amazon

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $68.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Walmart

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. Its removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and can even hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Get it for $60 (regularly $100) at Amazon.

"I love that it is compact, I chose mint green as a color and it looks great. Overall great addition to my countertops. I like the versatility -- coffee, tea, hot chocolate...which I can't do with my Nespresso," an Amazon customer says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.



It's portable, meaning you can take it to work or on vacation.

It includes an auto-off feature that turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.



It's available in six fun colors.

Amazon

The Apple AirTag is still the gold standard when it comes to smart trackers. Launched in 2021, its dominance hasn't waned. Designed exclusively for Apple users, this compact tracker syncs flawlessly with devices like the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. It may be about the size of a quarter, but that doesn't keep it from being a powerful tracker.

With the U1 ultra wideband chip, the AirTag offers Precision Finding, making the search for your lost items pinpoint accurate. And with the expansive Find My network, whether it's a wayward wallet or elusive keys, they're within your grasp, even if you're searching for a device that may be off. Because sometimes thieves think they're being clever, and that'll keep you from finding your phone.

You can buy these smart trackers individually, but you'll get the best deal on a four-pack right now. The four-pack typically retails for $99 at Apple, but it's marked down to $89 on Amazon.

Why we like Apple AirTags:

AirTags seamlessly integrate with Apple's Find My network for precise tracking, even if your tracker is not near your phone.

Its battery lasts up to a year and is replaceable.

Its Precision Finding feature utilizes the U1 chip for pinpoint accuracy.



If you're looking for an easy way to make all of your favorite meals at home this holiday season, look no further. Amazon is offering a deep, invite-only discount on this top-rated Philips air fryer. It's compact -- ideal for those with smaller kitchens.

This device grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and, of course, air fries. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. It boasts a capacity of 4.1 liters, or roughly 4.3 quarts.

"This air fryer is very quiet and is fast. The basket size is perfect for 1 or 2 servings," says one Amazon reviewer. "So far we've used this for sweet potato fries, grilled chicken, steak and roasted vegetables (cauliflower and broccoli). Everything turned out delicious."

Why we like the Philips 3000 Series Essential air fryer:

The air fryer features seven easy cooking presets.

It is compact enough for small kitchens.

It's versatile with a 13-in-1 design that offers several different cooking functions in one compact device.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

