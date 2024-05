Author Harlan Coben on what inspired new book, "Think Twice" Harlan Coben is the author of over 30 suspense novels. He has over 80 million books in print worldwide. He is out with his next book called "Think Twice." Coben joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about what inspired writing "Think Twice" and why he decided to bring back his very popular character, Myron Bolitar.