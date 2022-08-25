Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home.
Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home.
An officer shortage is a growing concern for departments across the country and in Michigan.
A medieval castle sits on 6 acres at 2009 Victorian Hill in Oakland Township and is listed for $2.5 million.
A Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy will stand trial after allegedly coercing a defendant into an inappropriate sexual relationship, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
The property, which is listed by Signature Sotheby's International Realty, sits on 6 acres at 2009 Victorian Hill in Oakland Township.
Local tallies show number of those sickened in E. coli outbreaks is more than double than CDC's week-ago update.
Carol Hutchins, the NCAA softball victory leader who led the University of Michigan to the 2005 national title, has retired after 38 seasons directing the Wolverines.
Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers.
Westland police say that a crash involving a Tesla and a train that happened Wednesday morning did not include the use of the Tesla's autopilot feature.
Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home.
An officer shortage is a growing concern for departments across the country and in Michigan.
A Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy will stand trial after allegedly coercing a defendant into an inappropriate sexual relationship, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
The property, which is listed by Signature Sotheby's International Realty, sits on 6 acres at 2009 Victorian Hill in Oakland Township.
Local tallies show number of those sickened in E. coli outbreaks is more than double than CDC's week-ago update.
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.
Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.
Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday.
General Motors will reinstate quarterly dividend payments that were suspended during the pandemic that shut down its factories.
Thundering gas-powered muscle cars, for decades a fixture of American culture, will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years as automakers begin replacing them with super-fast cars that run on batteries.
It was the largest audience for any new original series in HBO's history.
The rapper and five others were arrested last October and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.
The giant slide at Belle Isle Park is reopening again after it initially closed due to concerns of riders speeding down the slide.
The slide will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.
The cruise is one of the world's largest automotive events, drawing millions of people and 40,000 classic cars each year.
Local tallies show number of those sickened in E. coli outbreaks is more than double than CDC's week-ago update.
More than 40 million Americans may qualify, with income the main factor that determines who qualifies for relief.
Under the plan, borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year will be eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness, with an additional $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
It was the largest audience for any new original series in HBO's history.
The CDC counts only 17 monkeypox cases in children under 16 years old so far.
Local tallies show number of those sickened in E. coli outbreaks is more than double than CDC's week-ago update.
The CDC counts only 17 monkeypox cases in children under 16 years old so far.
Polioviruses recently found the cities were mutated versions of viruses that originated in oral vaccines meant to stamp out the disease.
For some people, walking into a pharmacy could leave you with the decision of whether to pay for your medication or pay your car note.
As National Donate Life Month kicks off, four people at the forefront of the conversation appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the importance of donors and raising awareness about how to do so.
Carol Hutchins, the NCAA softball victory leader who led the University of Michigan to the 2005 national title, has retired after 38 seasons directing the Wolverines.
Eastern Michigan announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media.
No matter what your job, child care can be a hurdle – even for an 11-time Olympic medalist.
At least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay were detained, and some were deported, an advocacy group says.
The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances.
Willie "the Wonder" Horton — who wore No 23 when he played for the 1968 World Champion Detroit Tigers — appears on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" in an exclusive conversation to talk about his career, helping his beloved hometown, Mr. "I" and overcoming COVID.
Automotive Hall of Fame Celebrates Mobility Champions & Diversity
Fresh from Tuesday's primary where the stage for November's election is now set, top leaders of the state's Democratic and Republican Parties appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the road ahead and some heated races coming up in November.
Fresh from being honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, Detroit's own Judge Greg Mathis took time out to appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" and discuss his riveting life and career.
With Michigan's Aug. 2 primary nearing the finish line, it was all hands on deck as David Dulio, of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, consultant Susy Avery, and Ed Sarpolus, pollster at Target Insyght, appeared on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to offer insights on this Sunday's show.
On this week's Community Connect, we honor our freedom as we talk to the people that are helping to create platforms for others to embrace their freedoms that our service men and women fought so bravely to defend.
A chance of scattered showers and storms tonight. Meteorologist Karen Carter tells us when we can expect dry conditions to return. For more weather visit CBSDetroit.com/weather
On this week's Community Connect we introduce you to the key players behind the scenes that are helping Detroit's creative youth hone their inner skills so they can flourish in every aspect of their lives journey.
Briefly cooler air takes over to end our week but it won’t last long. Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey tells you when renewed heat arrives. CBSDetroit.com/Weather.
Watch Family Feud weeknights @ 7 & 7:30 p.m. on CBS 62!