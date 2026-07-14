Michigan lawmakers push to stiffen penalties for noisy vehicles

Lawmakers in Michigan are working to push legislation that would stiffen penalties on noisy vehicles with exhaust modifications.

Residents who live near Woodward Avenue in Berkley tell CBS News Detroit that the noise from vehicles can be deafening at times, even more so in the summer.

CBS Detroit

"We're hearing the mufflers, the racing, and the screeching of the cars," said resident David Goddard.

Goddard is one of many residents plagued by loud engine noise that echoes off Woodward.

"The loud exhaust is very noticeable if we're sitting on our back porch. The conversation stops for about 30 seconds until they pass," Goddard said.

A few blocks over in Berkley, Lori Heldt also deals with the disruption on a daily basis.

"It's obnoxious. Every single night, every single day, as soon as the weather starts getting nice," said Heldt. "When they do the Woodward cruise, I know it's a big event. For a week during that time frame, amazing, yes, because it is very helpful to the communities. But on a daily basis, it's really, really hard to sit and listen to it every night."

CBS Detroit

It's concerns like these that prompted Michigan lawmakers to act.

"I have heard from more constituents on this issue than any others. I have heard from constituents who are home after having a new baby, home trying to recover from a surgery, constituents who are suffering from PTSD. They keep people awake all hours of the night. And what's most common is people aren't able to go out in their backyard and enjoy a peaceful, quiet experience," said state Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley.

Price, along with Rep. Jason Hoskins, D-Southfield, is working to push House Bills 6151 and 6152 into law. The legislation would make it easier for police to enforce excessively loud vehicles and illegal exhaust modifications across Michigan, specifically on state highways like Woodward Avenue.

"Unfortunately, you cannot enforce any of those local ordinances on a state highway, which Woodward is. So, by updating the state's vehicle code, we are making it crystal clear to all state highways that it is currently illegal to modify your vehicle to make excessive noise, and then that can be enforced by our local enforcement on all state highways," Price said.

CBS Detroit

Price says the legislation would eliminate the need for an officer to physically inspect a vehicle to document a violation.

"In the current vehicle code, there are specific decibel levels that are appropriately allowed for vehicles. What we're trying to do is separate that specific measurement out so that when the local law enforcement pulls somebody over for these modifications, they don't need to give that decibel reading. Officers can use their judgment and documented proof from their body cams or cell phones to show that the vehicle has been modified," said Price.

Violators could face a $500 fine for a first offense and a $ 1,000 fine for a second offense.

The legislation also states that drivers can avoid penalties if they fix their broken exhaust or revert their mufflers to their original configuration before their court date.

"We are not trying to be unnecessarily punitive. We are trying to get people to comply with the law to stop doing so much harm to the surrounding communities," said Price.

Residents, including Goddard and Heldt, tell CBS News Detroit that they give this legislation the green light.

"I fully support it. I think there needs to be a solution, but we need to have one that's actually addressing the people who are actively making their cars sound like this," said Goddard.

"If it'll help crack down on it, that would be great, but I don't know how they can enforce it," Heldt said.

Both bills are still under review in th Michigan Legislature.