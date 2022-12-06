Detroit gets "Decked Out" for the holidays

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Detroit has been "decked out" for the holidays, where the streets have been transformed into a winter Wonderland where you can shop, eat and play. "Downtown Detroit right now is just extra festive and bright at this time of the year. So family-friendly. There are so many things to do for everybody, whether you're, you know, a young couple coming down for a date night or a family of five wanting to come and, you know, add to your holiday cheer," explains Rhonda Rouse, Team Leader Tenant Experience at Bedrock Detroit who helped to bring it all together.

Cadillac Lodge CBS Detroit

The toughest challenge is choosing from Detroit's massive talent pool. Rouse says, "we had so many incredible metro Detroit businesses apply. So selecting them down to 16 retail vendors is very challenging, but it's an incredible opportunity for them."

Cadillac Lodge CBS Detroit

Bedrock Detroit has been gathering the best of Detroit's small businesses, culinary masterminds and activation specialists together for the last several years. Rouse credits each year's successes to synergy, "It's important for all of these different activations and pop-ups to have synergy and communicate together."

CBS Detroit

The best part for Rouse is being able to interact with the small business, which she helped to bring downtown. "I get to go talk to the business owners and they're so grateful for the opportunity and they're so excited to have this because it really is a springboard for them to take their business to the next level."

CBS Detroit

The markets are open from now until January 1st and you can find more information by visiting https://deckedoutdetroit.com/.

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50