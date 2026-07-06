Michigan Matters: Catching up with Michigan university leaders, Jalen Rose

Former NBA All-Star/entrepreneur Jalen Rose, Eastern Michigan University president Brendan Kelly, DTE's Trevor Lauer, and Oakland University president Ora Hirsch Pescovitz headline an all-star Michigan Matters episode featuring leaders from across the state at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Policy Conference.

The issues discussed were as wide-ranging as the leaders.

Rose, who is laser-focused on education as he oversees the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit, discusses public education across our region.

Kelly, recently hired as the new president of Eastern Michigan following the retirement of Jim Smith, talks about challenges before university presidents on the heels of both Michigan State and the University of Michigan suddenly being in the market for new presidents as their leaders bowed out for various reasons.

Ora Hirsch Pescovitz

Pescovitz discusses the importance of college and the imprint of her university, as students tend to remain in Metro Detroit after getting their diplomas.

Trevor Lauer

Laur, vice chairman and group president for DTE Energy, talks about the Detroit utility, data centers and the road ahead.

Tricia Keith

Tricia Keith, president/CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, talks about a new contract her organization and UM announced at the island confab.

Jeff Donofrio

Jeff Donofrio, president/CEO of Business Leaders For Michigan, talks about epic challenges before education in Michigan and offers a few suggestions that have worked in other states.

Krista Tanner

ITC CEO Krista Tanner discusses the energy grid and how her firm is growing as it keeps ahead of consumer and business needs.

Laura Lee McIntyre

Laura Lee McIntyre, provost at Michigan State University, talks about the educational needs of students and how they are adjusting.

Chris Holman

Chris Holman, president/CEO of Michigan Business Network, discusses tidings for small businesses across Michigan amid inflation, tariffs and more.

Liz Ware

Liz Ware, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island, talks about the critical tourism industry.

Lincoln Phillips with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain

And Lincoln Phillips, chairman of the 2027 Detroit Auto Show, talks about the auto industry and what's ahead.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).