Man acquitted of Samantha Woll's murder granted parole, remains in prison

Defense attorneys for Michael Jackson-Bolanos are accusing the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office of repeatedly preventing his release from prison, despite a parole grant and multiple scheduled release dates.

Attorneys representing Jackson-Bolanos argued Tuesday that he continues to face consequences connected to the Samantha Woll case despite being acquitted of murder by a jury. Jackson-Bolanos is currently serving a sentence for lying to a police officer, and his attorneys say the Michigan Parole Board has already determined he should be released.

Purna Krishnamoorthy, who served as original trial co-counsel for Jackson-Bolanos, said his client has met every requirement placed before him.

"Michael has done everything required of him. He went to trial. He faced his accusers. A jury heard the evidence. He was found not guilty of murder. He served beyond his minimum sentence. He became eligible for parole, and the parole board determined that he should be released."

According to the defense, Jackson-Bolanos was first scheduled to be released on July 1 after being granted parole. Attorneys say prosecutors sought emergency court intervention shortly before that date, delaying his release. A second release date was later set for July 29, but defense attorneys say a warrant related to a 2020 case was issued the day before he was expected to leave prison.

The defense also highlighted that the same 2020 case is now the subject of a request for dismissal by prosecutors. According to materials distributed at Tuesday's press conference, Jackson-Bolanos' attorneys received an order on Aug. 3 seeking dismissal of the case "in the interest of justice."

Krishnamoorthy questioned the timing of those developments.

"Every time Michael has reached those prison doors, another action taken by their office has prevented him from walking through it. How many times can that happen before the timing itself demands an explanation?"

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office disputes the defense's claims.

In a statement, assistant prosecutor and communications director Maria Miller said prosecutors oppose the parole board's decision and are challenging it through the court system.

"The People disagree with the Parole Board's decision to release Mr. Jackson-Bolanos from prison and have challenged that decision through the appropriate means of seeking leave to appeal from the Circuit Court and not in the press."

Earlier Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said charges filed against Jackson-Bolanos in the 2020 case were authorized without Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's knowledge and were ordered dismissed after she became aware of them. The office said it would continue focusing on its appeal of the parole decision. Prosecutors have also pointed to Aug. 26 as the next significant date in the parole proceedings.

Jackson-Bolanos remains incarcerated while the legal proceedings continue. Defense attorneys say questions remain about what is currently preventing his release, while prosecutors continue to challenge the Parole Board's decision.