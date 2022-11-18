Watch CBS News
LifeBUILDER'S helps to reclaim the neighborhood

By Meggan Jacobs

/ CW50 Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) For almost the last two decades, Larry Johnson and his wife Marilyn, have been helping to reclaim the neighborhood, rebuild the community and empower the youth in the G7 neighborhood of Detroit. "We exist to restore dignity and bring hope to the residents of Regent Park," explains Johnson.  

The Johnson's started LifeBILDERS with the purchase of a building and from that, the work began. They helped to restore houses and provide support to the community. "There was a lack of public services. We were faced with a political corruption, the largest municipal bankruptcy in history, and corporate bankruptcies that occurred," stated Johnson.

Through hard work and dedication, LifeBUILDERS has helped to restore and rehab over eighty-five houses and Johnson says "people are moving in either to rent or to buy homes to create wealth for themselves." They also built an early childhood education center as part of the state of Michigan's early childhood education program a few years ago, restored abandoned parks, and reclaimed parks, all so children had places to play. "We brought a new standard of housing to the community."    

For more information on LifeBUILDERS visit lifebuildersdetroit.com.  

First published on November 18, 2022 / 3:08 PM

