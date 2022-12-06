Creating memories through the art of play

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Come Play Detroit is helping to make magical memories downtown this holiday season through the art of play at the Monroe Street Midway where kids of all ages can come and enjoy the multitude of activities.

The Monroe Street Midway is located right next to Campus Martius and where you can find a giant artic slide, winter bumper cars, an indoor arcade and puck-put. "You can't really miss it with the Arctic slide," says Justin Jacobs who is the founder and owner of Come Play Detroit.

Jacobs moved back to Michigan in 2010 and started what has become the largest sport and social club and through years of partnering with the city and various events, he is now one of the people in charge of the games and activations that so many are enjoying downtown.

"We are averaging over 1000 people a day," says Jacobs and says that the most popular attraction is the giant artic slide, which is free to the public!

Jacobs says the great thing about helping to activate the community downtown is "to see all these families come out there and have fun, it's everyone smiling. It's great."

Come Play Detroit is going the extra mile and Jacobs says, "we actually are working through bedrock to provide busses, to bring kids from schools in the neighborhoods downtown during the daytime and free access to everything so that they would have access to things they may not normally have."

For more details on how you can get in on the games downtown visit deckedoutdetroit.com and be sure to check out comeplaydetroit.com to see how you can Come Play Detroit year-round!

