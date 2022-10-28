Haunted Garage Productions provides good scares for good causes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) Good scares for good causes – it's been called a must-see collection of "things that go bump in the night" where the proceeds are donated to worthwhile local causes.
Haunted Garage Production is a family fun Halloween experience explained Glen Williams who created the Halloween spooktacular almost 15 years ago. "We're still a haunted attraction but were set up to be a family-friendly haunted attraction," where all the proceeds are going towards local school PTOs.
Williams explains no one will chase you with a chainsaw or pop out of things, which creates an extra challenge for his actors because they have to act differently every time. Families can also get a light that they carry through on their walk that lets the actors know not to scare them.
Haunted Garage Productions runs now until Sunday Oct 30th . Visit https://www.hauntedgarageproductions.org/ for more information and to see what Glen is doing for the rest of the year.
