Haunted Garage Productions provides good scares for good causes

Good scares for good causes – it's been called a must-see collection of "things that go bump in the night" where the proceeds are donated to worthwhile local causes.

Glen Williams tells host Lisa Germani the idea behind his Haunted Garage Productions. CBS Detroit

Haunted Garage Production is a family fun Halloween experience explained Glen Williams who created the Halloween spooktacular almost 15 years ago. "We're still a haunted attraction but were set up to be a family-friendly haunted attraction," where all the proceeds are going towards local school PTOs.

Haunted Garage Productions

Williams explains no one will chase you with a chainsaw or pop out of things, which creates an extra challenge for his actors because they have to act differently every time. Families can also get a light that they carry through on their walk that lets the actors know not to scare them.

Haunted Garage Productions CBS Detroit

Haunted Garage Productions runs now until Sunday Oct 30th . Visit https://www.hauntedgarageproductions.org/ for more information and to see what Glen is doing for the rest of the year.

