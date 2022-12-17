Building father bonds, one family at a time

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - "We are the only program around with the resources that are helping these men turn their life around," says Willie Bell, founder and CEO of Family Assistance for Renaissance Men, who's helping to unite fathers with their families.

Willie learned from his life experience that a father is crucial in a child's life but there are many barriers for some Detroit dads. "I was able to find my way... I was able to find out what a father was and what a family unit looks like" Bell said.

His program now helps with all areas of life as they offer guidance with Father Accountability Mentoring, Father and Child Relationship Building, Educational and skill-building training, legal assistance and child support help, and housing.

To learn more about Family Assistance for Rennaissance Men visit Farm-mi.org.

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50