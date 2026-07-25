Inkster man, 23, sentenced in "prolific" Metro Detroit vehicle theft operation

A 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise in connection with a Metro Detroit vehicle theft operation that Michigan officials called "prolific" has been sentenced, according to online court records.

An Oakland County judge sentenced Amarion Jordan of Inkster, Michigan, on Monday to five to 20 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise in June. Four counts of receiving and concealing stolen property were dismissed, court records said.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General said in a news release on Friday that Jordan was responsible for "numerous auto thefts" across Metro Detroit between 2023 and 2025.

"Stolen vehicles included a 2017 Bentley, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2024 Dodge Durango, 2023 Cadillac Escalade, 2018 White Dodge Challenger, 2023 GMC Yukon Denali, and 2024 Lincoln Navigator," the release said.

Police in Troy, Michigan, started investigating the massive scheme in August 2023 and partnered with the FORCE team to bring it down in early 2024, according to the state agency. The team was established by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in 2023 to target criminal organizations that "steal products from retailers to repackage and sell for profit," officials said.

"The operation is alleged to have operated in over 40 jurisdictions in Oakland, Washtenaw, Macomb, and Wayne counties, with other instances occurring in Eaton and Kent counties," the state agency said in May 2024, when law enforcement arrested six people in connection with the operation.

Prosecutors said individuals involved would target new vehicle storage lots at manufacturing facilities, dealerships, parking lots and people's homes.

At least 13 Michigan residents, including Jordan, have been sentenced in connection with the scheme, which officials said resulted in the theft of over 400 vehicles worth around $8 million.