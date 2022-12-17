Helping to I.M.A.G.I.N.E your purpose

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - "You are here for a reason... you have a purpose!" those are just a few words that I.M.A.G.I.N.E Mentoring's founder Latonya Garth exclaims as she helps to empower and mentor the young women of the city.

"I actually started IMAGINE out of my own adversity," explains Garth. She started the group with five girls and it quickly turned into a room full and just grew from there and it never feels like work for her, "because when you love what you do, it never feels like work."

Her goal is being able to help women when they are hurting and credits her success is helping women tap into their purpose and not the problem.

Much of Garth's strength comes from her mother that helped her remember "all of us have a dream and that is enough... it is purposeful, and it is for you"

Garth would also not be able to make this happen without her mentors, all of which have life experience. "You don't need a degree to be a mentor, you need life experience."

For more information on how I.M.A.G.I.N.E Mentoring is impacting the community visit imaginementoring.com

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50