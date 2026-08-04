Detroit police, Michigan troopers seize over $75,000 worth of narcotics in drug raid

The Detroit Police Department reports six people arrested, and narcotics estimated at over $75,000 in street value seized, after a recent round of search warrants.

The search warrants were served on July 28 in the 2200 block of Andrus Street and in the 17000 block of Arlington Street. Detroit police say that Michigan State Police worked with them at the Arlington Street location, as state troopers were seeking a shooting suspect at that site.

The search warrants targeted a drug trafficking operation, police said.

In the aftermath, there were four felony arrests and two misdemeanor arrests.

Two search warrants served on July 28 in Detroit resulted in the seizure of more than $75,000 street value in narcotics, police said. Detroit Police Department

Police also took into evidence 833.6 grams of cocaine, 58.4 grams of fentanyl and 249.5 grams of assorted pills; along with a watch, a chain, a vehicle, firearms accessories and packaging supplies.

The total estimated street value of the narcotics in this seizure was $75,023.