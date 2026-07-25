Safety crews work to protect crowd at University of Michigan's Big House for Morgan Wallen concert

It was another busy night in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as country singer Morgan Wallen took the stage on Saturday for his second concert at the Big House.

"Super safe. Everyone has been really friendly," said concertgoer Michael Baranak.

Like any game day at the Big House, there's a lot of foot traffic and first responders at every corner.

CBS News Detroit spoke with Chief Mike Kennedy of the Ann Arbor Fire Department, who said night one was incredible and his agency only had to make minor tweaks for the concert Saturday.

The fire department said it responded to 45 incidents in the city on Friday. Kennedy couldn't confirm how many of the incidents were related to the concert, but he did say his department was not called to the stadium to relieve any overwhelming situations.

The Ann Arbor Police Department also confirmed it did not have to respond to any major incidents.

Near the venue, concertgoers found multiple officers making sure everyone got in and around Ann Arbor safely. Tens of thousands were excited to see the popular country star.

"This is my first ever concert, so I'm really excited to see Morgan Wallen cause that's, like, my favorite singer and that's who I really wanted to see," said Brooklyn Carcone.

Thankfully, the anticipation of the big show alleviated the frustration when it comes to how much people had to pay to park.

"We saw over $200 a parking spot. Yes, this one here, I don't remember how much it was. It was very expensive though," said Baranak.

"It actually wasn't bad, but we ended up paying way more than this sign at the gate, but it is what it is," said BJ Martin.