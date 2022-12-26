A year in review with the hosts of Community Connect

Southfield (CW50) - This week's episode of Community Connect is unique to anything we've done with the show before. We have two incredibly talented hosts who trade off each week to interview some of metro Detroit's most selfless people, unique individuals, and organizations making a difference in the community.

Both Lisa Germani and Jackie Paige join each other on the set of Community Connect to interview one another about their careers in the entertainment industry, how they became involved with the show, and the guests who had the greatest impact on them throughout their time hosting.

Community Connect Hosts Jackie Paige and Lisa Germani CW50 Detroit

First, Lisa had the opportunity to interview Jackie about her career in TV and radio, the mentors who help guide her through her career, and how she ended up at CBS Detroit.

Then, it was Jackie's turn to interview Lisa about her beginnings in California covering red carpets and other entertainment news, how her path lead her back to Detroit, and the mentors that help guide her in her career as well.

Community Connect Hosts Lisa Germani and Jackie Paige, with some of the Crew of Community Connect Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

The last part of the show focuses on the work that our hosts and producers have done within the community to highlight all that Metro Detroit is and can become. Our hosts talked about what the show means to the community, who the guests were that impacted them the most, and what it's been like to host Community Connect for the last three years.

