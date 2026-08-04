Six Democrats, Republicans vie for Michigan's 10th congressional district

Michigan GOP Rep. John James is stepping down from his 10th congressional seat to pursue the gubernatorial race, leaving the spot fully open to his successor. The names of six candidates — three Democrats and three Republicans — will be on the ballot of the August primary.

The GOP primary consists of Mike Bouchard, who is the son of Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Justin Kirk and Steffan Demetropoulos. Meanwhile, Eric Chung, former Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Christina Hines will face off in the Democratic primary.

The winners will face off in the November election to serve a two-year term. The district covers several communities in parts of Macomb and Oakland counties.

Last month, President Trump endorsed Bouchard. The endorsement led Republican candidate Robert Lulgjuraj to drop out of the race earlier this month.

Meanwhile, James is running against businessman Perry Johnson in the primary election in the gubernatorial race, while Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson are running in the Democratic primary. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reached her term limit and cannot seek reelection.

The candidates

A member of the Army National Guard, Bouchard graduated from Michigan State University's ROTC program and served in the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions, according to his website. Bouchard's father is currently serving his seventh term as Oakland County sheriff.

Kirk graduated from the University of Michigan and worked alongside the late Congressman Paul Mitchell. He also earned a degree from the Michigan State University College of Law and worked as an attorney.

Demetropoulos, an Army veteran, served on active duty between 2011 and 2016, including a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan, according to his website. He continued in the Army Reserve until 2021.

Chung previously served as a U.S. Department of Commerce attorney. He is a graduate of Lamphere High School, Harvard College and Yale Law School.

Greimel served as the mayor of Pontiac from 2022 to 2026. Prior to becoming mayor, he served in the Michigan Legislature between 2012 and 2018. Greimel was also an Oakland County commissioner from 2007 to 2012.

Hines worked as a prosecutor after graduating from the University of Michigan and earning a degree from Wayne State University Law School. Hines ran unsuccessfully for the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office in 2024.

Key issues

Key issues among candidates include prioritizing the economy, education and immigration. Bouchard's campaign specifically focuses on securing the border, according to his website, while Kirk says he is focused on maintaining Republican control in the U.S. Congress and growing the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Meanwhile, Demetropoulos says he would be prioritizing "reducing wasteful spending," according to his website.

Other key issues among the candidates include affordability and healthcare. For Chung, Hines and Greimel, that's addressing recent Medicaid cuts that were implemented in Mr. Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.