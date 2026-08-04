Manchester man charged with sexually abusive activity involving purported 14-year-old

A Southeast Michigan man faces multiple felony charges over an attempt to meet with someone who pretended to be a 14-year-old girl, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Justin Weiland, 34, of Manchester, was arraigned on July 31 at 37th District Court in Warren on charges of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of computers-internet-communicating with another to commit a crime, the prosecutor's office said.

The most serious of the charges, child sexually abusive activity, is a 20-year felony.

Prosecutors said the case began on July 29, when a private child predator investigation group contacted the Warren Police Department to report suspicious behavior. The allegation was that the suspect communicated with someone whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl and made plans to meet with her for a sexual encounter.

The person who portrayed being a teen was actually a decoy, police said.

Bond was set at $75,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with minors.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 11.