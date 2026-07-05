Ford celebrates America's 250th birthday with historic exhibit at Union Station

As the United States marks its 250th birthday, Ford Motor Company is showcasing more than a century of automotive history in a new exhibit that explores the company's role in shaping America.

The "Driving America Forward" exhibit is on display inside Washington, D.C.'s historic Union Station through July 14. It features 10 historic vehicles and dozens of artifacts that trace Ford's influence on transportation, manufacturing, innovation and American culture.

Ford Archives and Heritage Brand Manager Ted Ryan said the company's impact extends far beyond automobiles.

The exhibit is organized into seven chapters that follow the growth of both Ford and the United States. Visitors can explore early automobiles, wartime production, racing history, technological innovation and Ford's place in American pop culture.

Several vehicles on display have not been publicly exhibited in decades, while many of the artifacts are being shown for the first time.

Ryan said watching visitors experience the collection has been one of the most rewarding moments of his career.

"It has been a career highlight to watch people walk into Union Station," Ryan said. "I've watched people taking the time to read the labels and look at all the different things. As a historian by trade, you love to tell your story, but it's even more satisfying to see people receptive to the story. The first thing that happens is phones come out, and they're taking pictures of our cars and pictures of our artifacts. It doesn't get any better as a corporate historian than seeing that."

The exhibit serves as part of the nation's America 250 celebration, highlighting how one of Michigan's best-known companies helped shape American industry and culture.