Detroit youth performers bring a Motor City twist to "The Wiz" at Music Hall

A group of young performers is taking the stage on Friday night to showcase their talents while celebrating Detroit's culture and history.

The S.O.N.G. Project Youth Performing Arts Camp will present "The Wiz: Reimagined" at Music Hall, putting a Detroit-inspired spin on the beloved musical. Every performer in the production is a camper.

Play director Henri Franklin said the camp is about more than preparing for a performance.

"This camp is one of those building blocks for them to start to develop their own thoughts, develop their own voices, also learn how to work together, and make this world a more positive place," Franklin said.

The S.O.N.G. Project was founded by Detroit School of Arts alumnus Carles Whitlow, who created the program with the belief that every child deserves a place where they feel seen, supported and valued.

Doors at Music Hall open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and the performance begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available on The S.O.N.G Project's website.