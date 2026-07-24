Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Detroit youth performers bring a Motor City twist to "The Wiz" at Music Hall

By
Lauren Winfrey
Lauren Winfrey
A native of Detroit, Lauren Winfrey has dreamed of the day she'd return home to tell stories in the city that's helped shape the woman she is today. So, when the opportunity to wake up early with Detroit and its surrounding areas to anchor the weekend morning newscast presented itself, she accepted it without hesitation.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A group of young performers is taking the stage on Friday night to showcase their talents while celebrating Detroit's culture and history.

The S.O.N.G. Project Youth Performing Arts Camp will present "The Wiz: Reimagined" at Music Hall, putting a Detroit-inspired spin on the beloved musical. Every performer in the production is a camper.

Play director Henri Franklin said the camp is about more than preparing for a performance.

"This camp is one of those building blocks for them to start to develop their own thoughts, develop their own voices, also learn how to work together, and make this world a more positive place," Franklin said.

The S.O.N.G. Project was founded by Detroit School of Arts alumnus Carles Whitlow, who created the program with the belief that every child deserves a place where they feel seen, supported and valued.

Doors at Music Hall open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and the performance begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available on The S.O.N.G Project's website.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue