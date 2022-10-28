Rolling Buddies transforms Halloween

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Helping kids be kids, where physical limitations know no barriers. Jason Carr, Founder and CEO of Rolling Buddies, is using his adaptive clothing to transform kids into their wildest dreams this Halloween season.

With hundreds to choose from, kids in wheelchairs can be anything they want to be. The costumes are costume fit for each kid, any wheelchair with any size wheels. "It makes the kids approachable," explains Carr, and adds that if other kids see a wheelchair decorated, they will be more inclined to go up to them.

Carr and his business partner got the idea for Rolling Buddies when they graduated from school and were designing wheelchairs. They tried to come up with a wheelchair created out of plastic that would look like a giant toy rather than a wheelchair but could never figure out the best solution for it. Then, while bouncing ideas off his wife on a trip home from Florida, an idea of panel on the outside of the wheelchair

Outside of the Halloween season, Rolling Buddies creates adaptive clothing, signs, and so much more. For the latest on Rolling Buddies visit https://www.rollingbuddies.com/

