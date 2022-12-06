Feeding the community one board at a time

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - It all started in Janica Smith's backyard during the pandemic, where she was having a party for her friends, but after a picture and a social media post, it quickly turned into a thriving business.

"As we do now and social media times girlfriend posted pictures, one of her girlfriends saw the pictures and loved them, inbox me and asked if I could create some for her for an event that she was having," explains Smith, and she's been busy ever since with her business, Janna Kay Charcuterie Boxes and Boards.

Smith not only packs her boxes and boards with foods that will evoke the senses but also uses her business as a way of empowerment as she explains the meaning behind her name. "It's a portion of who all women are. Want to aspire to be like our best selves. You know, that self that is confident, feels good about everything, has everything together and, you know, loves luxury, all of that."

This year, Smith brought her boxes and boards to Detroit's Downtown Markets. "I always had it as one of those pieces on my vision board or my, you know, we'll do this. And it came to be, which was a beautiful thing. It's been absolutely great for us."

"When you shop with a small business, you're feeding the community, you're feeding someone's dream and you're showing a family that you support them," remarks Smith. "At the end of the day, us as Detroiters, we need to make certain that we are supporting each other."

To find out how you can support Smith and the other small businesses visit jannakay.com or deckedoutdetroit.com for more information.

