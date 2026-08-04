Benson, Swanson go head-to-head in Michigan's Democratic primary for governor

With Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reaching her term limit this year, Democrats are hoping to maintain control of the governor's office in the 2026 midterm election.

Before voters can decide in November who will take over, they must select the candidate to advance in the August primary. On the Democratic side, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will go head-to-head on Aug. 4.

The winner of the primary will face the winner of the Republican primary — U.S. Congressman John James or businessman Perry Johnson.

Benson, who is also finishing out her term limit as the Secretary of State, is looking to stay at the capital, while Swanson pushes to take his law enforcement background to Lansing.

The candidates

Benson was elected in 2018 and oversees the state's election processes and the motor vehicle department. She cited her achievements in that role, including decreasing wait times for in-person appointments and installing self-service motor vehicle stations across the state.

Benson's campaign promises include bringing accountability and transparency to state government, and working on behalf of the state's families with a "progressive vision for Michigan's future."

She has been critical of President Trump, who has repeatedly made claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Benson has also faced lawsuits in recent months ahead of the election. In January 2026, four Black employees sued the Michigan Secretary of State, alleging racial discrimination in the workplace.

In May 2025, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Benson violated state law by hosting a campaign press conference in a state building's lobby. At the time, Benson said she didn't want people outside in the cold.

Swanson was elected sheriff of Michigan's fifth-largest county in 2020. His announcement that he would run for governor marked his full leap into politics after gaining national attention for marching with protesters following the death of George Floyd and speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2024.

At the protest in Flint, Swanson removed his riot gear and marched alongside demonstrators.

Swanson attended Mott Community College in Flint and the University of Michigan, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in public administration, according to his website.

Key issues

The key issues highlighted in Benson's campaign include housing and affordability, healthcare, childcare, energy costs, and the development of renewable energy infrastructure. Benson also focuses on data centers, which have drawn attention in Southeast Michigan amid protests by several residents.

While Benson is not opposed to data centers coming to Michigan, she argues that they should bring jobs and low energy costs for residents, according to her website. She also pushed for public hearings on data centers to allow residents to express their concerns.

Swanson focuses on a cannabis protection plan, a pet protection plan and expanding the I.G.N.I.T.E. program in jails, according to his campaign website. The program, which he launched in Genesee County in 2020, aims to reduce reincarcerations through educational training. Swanson also pushes for funding to support school infrastructure such as bulletproof glass, metal detectors and single entry points to protect students and staff in the event of a school shooting.

Other issues that Swanson is prioritizing include reducing FOIA exemptions for government officials, economic growth and a seven-point education plan that consists of free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan students and addressing literacy.