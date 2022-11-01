Watch CBS News
Veteran's mission to support veterans

By Meggan Jacobs

/ CW50 Detroit

Community Connect - Veterans Web
Community Connect - Veterans Web 00:59

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - WWII Veteran and recently awarded Veteran Of The Year by the Michigan Commanders Group, Art Fishman and Vietnam Army Veteran and current President of Vietnam Veterans of America Detroit Chapter 9, Paul Palazzolo, joined host Jackie Paige to explain their mission to honor their brothers and sisters in arms. Palazzolo says that they [Veterans] are not getting the recognition that they deserve, and he wants to ensure they are getting the support and services they need.  

img-8416.jpg
Art Fishman, Jackie Paige, Paul Palazzolo CBS Detroit

Palazzolo was drafted and fought in Vietnam for the Army. Upon return, he felt unwelcomed as he encountered protests in San Fransico. "We didn't know about that," said Palazzolo who was just a young man when he came home.  

image5.jpg
Vietnam Army Veteran Paul Palazzolo 

Fishman served overseas during WWII for the Navy but was fortunate to remain on the boat. For that fact, he now makes it his mission to make sure that all veterans are remembered. He remains active in the veteran's community for the last ten years, but his biggest honor is being the Commander of the Jewish War Veterans Honor Guard where he oversees that each veteran that passes away gets a proper Military burial.  

art-fishman-navy.jpg
WWII Navy Veteran Art Fishman  CBS Detroit

You can see them both at this year's Veterans parade downtown where Fishman will be the Grand Marshal, leading the way.  

img-8420.jpg
WWII Navy Veteran Art Fishman and Vietnam Army Veteran Paul Palazzolo  CBS Detroit

To help Fishman and Palazzolo in their efforts visit vva9.org for more information. 

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50 

First published on November 1, 2022 / 5:11 PM

