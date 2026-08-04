U.S. Department of Justice monitoring polls at 4 Michigan cities, agency says

The U.S Department of Justice said Tuesday it is monitoring polling sites in four Michigan cities during the primary election voting process.

The Justice Department sent letters to Detroit, Lansing and East Lansing in late June that included informing the cities of the department's intention to place election monitors at some polling locations for the Aug. 4 primary, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The monitoring assignments, when they were implemented, also included Hamtramck, according to Tuesday's announcement.

The DOJ said its staff from the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section and Michigan's U.S. Attorney's Offices for both the Eastern and Western Districts were assigned to this task.

"Our primary monitoring efforts continue today as we seek to ensure free and fair elections nationwide," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "The Department of Justice is devoting extensive resources to ensure uniform and nondiscriminatory monitoring. We appreciate the cooperation of these jurisdictions in promoting trust and transparency."

Janice Winfrey, Detroit City Clerk CBS News Detroit

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey confirmed Tuesday morning that four teams of federal election monitors from the Department of Justice were in the city, adding that she did not expect any issues.

The Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit NAACP, on Michigan Primary Election Day, August 4, 2026. CBS News Detroit

"We know that there may be some observers here, but we are observing the observers to make sure that your vote is secure and you are able to vote," the Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit NAACP, said Tuesday morning.

The Justice Department said it regularly deploys its staff to monitor compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities across the country.

"Transparency promotes both trust and better behavior in election administration," said U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey for the Western District of Michigan. "Our office is always going to be ready to lead in promoting free and fair elections."