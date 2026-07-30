Planned Parenthood of Michigan closing 3 more centers citing federal aid cuts

Planned Parenthood of Michigan is closing three more health centers this year, citing a loss in federal funding.

The organization is closing its Lansing, Livonia and Warren locations. Last year, Planned Parenthood of Michigan closed its Marquette, Petoskey and Jackson health centers and consolidated its two Ann Arbor locations.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan president and CEO, Paula Thornton Greea, says the decision is part of a network reorganization that comes after a $4.2 million decline in patient care reimbursement and federal family planning funding in 2025 and $5.6 million in uncompensated and undercompensated care owed at the end of 2026.

"We have to reshape how we deliver care so Planned Parenthood of Michigan can continue serving patients for generations to come," said Thornton Greear. "That means concentrating our resources at regional access points and procedural sites and continuing to expand virtual care across Michigan. These are painful decisions, but they are strategic decisions grounded in where we can preserve access for the greatest number of patients."

The organization says patients who used the Livonia and Warren locations are within 20 miles of Detroit and Ferndale health centers, and that many of the services provided at the Lansing location are available through Planned Parenthood of Michigan's virtual care network.

None of the three closed health centers provides procedural abortion care, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, which will continue operating seven locations in the state.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blamed President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill for the closures, saying in part:

"We've been clear about this since the passage of the 'Big Beautiful Bill' last year: these devastating cuts would force key health care providers like Planned Parenthood to close doors and shutter services, cutting Michiganders off from the critical health care they need. Planned Parenthood provides critical care, like cancer screenings, routine checkups, menopause treatment, and more, which are all at risk due to the DC Republicans' cuts."

Right to Life of Michigan president Amber Roseboom called Planned Parenthood's closure announcement "political theater," saying in a statement, "If Planned Parenthood is facing closures, they should be pointing to mismanagement of their own national organization, not the government."