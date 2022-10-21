The Polish Art Center brings a cultural shortcut to Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) – The Polish Art Center has been a cultural hot spot for the Polish community and is one of the country's premier emporiums of Polish cultural and traditional goods. "I can't tell you how many people come here and refer to it as their pilgrimage," says owner Joan Bittner.
The Polish Art Center was opened in 1958 by Polish immigrant Joseph Kalenkiewicz and in 1973 he sold the Hamtramck location to the Bittner Family. The couple at the time was just 23 years old! Now they have three children who also support the family business and help to pass along the Polish cultural traditions.
In 2004, the family expanded their Hamtamck business to include an educational center with lectures, folk art demonstrations and so much more. The Bittner's also opened an additional story in Cedar, Mi.
Forty-three years later, the Polish Art Center remains a staple in the Polish community!
