Michigan Matters: Primary election home stretch as Swanson, roundtable weigh in

As the nation turns its attention to Michigan's critical Aug. 4 primary, Genesee County Sheriff/Democratic candidate for governor Chris Swanson, along with political journalists Keith Owens and Lauren Gibbons, appear on Michigan Matters this Sunday to discuss the election.

Swanson, who is facing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, talks about issues that separate the two of them.

Chris Swanson, Democratic candidate for governor Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The wide-open gubernatorial contest also has two Republican candidates, John James and Perry Johnson, facing each other on Tuesday. (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited).

The winner of the primaries will face off in the general election held in November.

Another key statewide race is the open U.S. Senate seat, as Rep. Haley Stevens is facing Abdul El-Sayed in Tuesday's Democratic primary, while Mike Rogers is running unopposed in the Republican primary. (Democrat U.S. Sen. Gary Peters decided not to seek re-election).

Stevens or El-Sayed will face Rogers in the November election.

Journalists Keith Owens and Lauren Gibbons Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Owens and Gibbons talk about those two races as well as others. They also discuss voter turnout and more.

Then it's a focus on the growing defense industry and business opportunities as the GVSETS event—a national symposium for military ground vehicle systems — is held Aug. 11–13 in Novi.

Mark Ignash, Kris Houghton and Valde Garcia Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Mark Ignash, Kris Houghton, chief operating officer of Pratt Miller, and Col. Valde Garcia, of the Michigan Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association, appear to talk about growing opportunities before Michigan.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).