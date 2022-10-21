Polish Gwiazda Dancers represent their culture in Hamtramck

Hamtramck, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From festivals to game nights, you can catch the Gwiazda dancers throughout Hamtramck representing their Polish culture. This style of Polish dancing was something that was always near and dear to Jessica Wendt. Wendt is the director for the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America (PRCUA) Gwiazda Dancers. She joins Community Connect to discuss the dance team and how you can experience Polish culture.

PRCUA Gwiazda Dancers performing in Detroit for 313 Day! CBS Detroit

"I've always wanted to be a Polish dancer!" explains Wendt. She was first exposed to the world of dance when she attended Polish school as a child and it just grew from then.

PRCUA Gwiazda Dancers perform in Minneapolis, MO. CBS Detroit

"Being on stage and just showing the world that they are keeping up all of their culture," is what Wendt is most proud of.

PRCUA Gwiazda Dancers performing in Poland. CBS Detroit

Be sure to catch the Polish Gwiazda Dancers around town as they use their moves to help promote Polish culture this month.

PRCUA Gwiazda Dancers CBS Detroit

Check out their Facebook at PRCUA Gwiazda Dancers for where you can find them around town.

