Michigan Matters: Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed on the issues

It's the most high-profile U.S. Senate race in the country, which is why Rep. Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed — who are facing each other in the statewide Aug. 4 Democratic primary — appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters to discuss key issues.

There has been tremendous national focus on the contest for the seat left open after incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters decided against running for re-election. The Democratic side of the aisle had an intriguing development earlier this week when state Rep. Mallory McMorrow suddenly dropped out of the contest, saying she didn't see a path forward for her candidacy.

McMorrow did not endorse either candidate for the primary, which Stevens and El-Sayed both talked about, and how each might woo voters who were going to vote for her.

They also discussed the economy, data centers, healthcare and the road ahead after the primary, when the victor will face GOP candidate Mike Rogers, who is uncontested in the primary.

Susy Avery, Marvin Beatty and Lauren Gibbons Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable with Susy Avery, former chair of the Michigan GOP; Marvin Beatty, an executive at Hollywood Casino at Greektown and community leader; and Lauren Gibbons, senior Capitol writer at Bridge Michigan, talks about that heated Senate race, the gubernatorial contest, and more.

The trio also talks about debates taking place this week between the Republican gubernatorial candidates — Rep. John James, Mike Cox and Perry Johnson.

The roundtable also discussed what might motivate voters in the August 4 primary for this race and others.