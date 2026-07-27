Trump visits Metro Detroit GM facility, citing push to revive American auto manufacturing

President Trump heads to Metro Detroit on Monday, touring General Motors' Milford Proving Ground less than 100 days before midterm elections that will test his party's grip on Congress.

The visit comes as Michigan voters are already casting ballots in the state's Aug. 4 primary — and as the long-delayed Gordie Howe International Bridge, which Trump once vowed to block, opens to traffic the same day.

Liz Huston, White House spokesperson, said the GM visit highlights the president's "promise to bring manufacturing back to America and rebuild the auto industry."

"Under President Trump's America First agenda, American automakers are investing, hiring, and expanding at a pace not seen in decades," Huston said.

Plans for his visit became known last week.

Recent Michigan visits

Mr. Trump last visited Metro Detroit on January 13, during which he toured a Ford factory in Dearborn and gave a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

He also visited Michigan in April 2025 to announce an investment of 21 new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets for Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to members of the Detroit Economic Club at the MotorCity Casino Hotel on January 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Trump has spent the day in Detroit participating in a tour of the Ford River Rouge complex. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Michigan's August primary

Mr. Trump endorsed John James in the Republican gubernatorial race in Michigan.

U.S. Rep. John James and businessman Perry Johnson are the two remaining active candidates in the Republican primary for governor. Michigan's primary election on August 4 will decide which party candidates move on to the November general election.

Over 10% of Michigan voters have already cast ballots in the primary, counting both absentee ballot returns and early in-person voting, which began Saturday, the Michigan Secretary of State reports.

Gordie Howe International Bridge timing

While no plans have been announced for Mr. Trump to visit the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the new border crossing between Detroit and Windsor finally opens to motorists on Monday.

Mr. Trump had threatened in February 2026 to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada "until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them."