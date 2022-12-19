Pickleball for the win

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Dead Ball, dink shot, double bounce. If you want to par-take in the game that is sweeping the nation, then you will have to add these words into your vocabulary. Pickleball is a mix between tennis, badminton and ping-pong explains Evan Valeri, Senior Pickleball Leader.

It is a great game for everyone since it is a slower pace sport and very inclusive. Valeri credits its inclusiveness to the Open Play rule which he explains is where anyone can just show up and play. "It's welcoming to people, it's easy for people to get involved... you can find open plays anywhere."

Valeri also says it is very easy to learn, "you can get out and play, unlike tennis or some of these other sports where [you] have to take a six-week, eight-week class to get involved." It is also a good game for people who have past injuries because there is not as much movement and the courts are smaller.

"It just is welcoming to everyone on the court."

Pickleball can be played year-round, so what are you waiting for? There are plenty of courts right in your very own backyard.

