Golden years shine in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - The Area Agency on Aging 1B helps to bring resources to our elderly community in their golden years. "We advocate by educating and advocate and promoting healthy aging and supporting older adults, their families and their caregivers as they make choices about home based and community-based services and even long-term care that help them have a quality of life that we all deserve," explains Dianna Solomon, director of Fund Development and Communications.

Solomon explains that they have a wide range of programs to meet our city's diverse needs, "We offer up an array of programs and services all all focused on improving the and quality of life of older adults."

Nutrition is a big part of how they help to educate seniors and they are responsible for the largest Meals on Wheels program in the state. "We serve roughly 2000 households. My goodness. A week. So that's 2000 meals a day."

To learn more about the services that are available in your area visit aaa1b.org

