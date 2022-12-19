Detroit Youth Volume strikes a chord with youth

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Striking a chord across Metro Detroit, Detroit Youth Volume is teaching music to nurture change makers that will go on to transform the world explains Ashanti Norwood who is a student teacher in the program.

DYV started off with eight students and one teacher explains Norwood. "We started off with violin and ventured off into Violia, but all together what we do is far more than just play an instrument," she explains.

Norwood started as a student in the program and now has returned to become a teacher with DYB. When a person realizes that playing an instrument is more than just for fun, it changes who they are as a person, noted Norwood, "it gave me more."

"I play a couple of different instruments," laughed Norwood, but explains her main instrument is the violin but also is well-versed in a multitude of instruments which sparks her passion for all music.

DYV uses a unique method of teaching called the Suzuki method. "Imagine playing a song here, and someone across the world, across the country, plays that same song but you don't have to speak that language to know exactly what's going on," says Norwood, it's a language, a form of music communication... it's not strict...but you need to ground yourself... to be able to listen and to participate."

"When you play, it's not about the songs you play, it's about how you play."

