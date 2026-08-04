When Michigan polls open and close for August 2026 election day

Michigan's 2026 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4, and polling locations will open across the state as voters will cast their ballots for a variety of races, including gubernatorial, U.S. and state Senate and House contests, as well as municipal races and measures.

Here's what you need to know about when polls open and close on Election Day.

What time do Michigan polls open on Election Day?

Polls open across Michigan at 7 a.m. local time. Most of Michigan is on Eastern Time, but a small portion of the western Upper Peninsula is on Central Time.

Michigan voters can return their absentee ballots on Election Day at their precinct.

What time do Michigan polls close on Election Day?

Polls close across Michigan at 8 p.m. local time. Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron and Menominee counties observe Central Time, so polling places in those counties will close an hour later at 9 p.m. ET.

As long as you are in line by 8 p.m. local time, you have the right to cast your vote.

What time will Michigan election results come in?

There is no set time for when the election results will come in. In the past, the first results have trickled in around 8:08 p.m.

How to find your Michigan polling place?

Michigan voters can check their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host multiple precincts), as well as a sample ballot.

How many Michigan residents have already voted?

As of Monday afternoon, more than 1.21 million Michigan voters have already cast their ballots for the August primary - a turnout rate of 16.5% of the state's registered voters, the Michigan Secretary of State office said.

Both in-person voting and absentee voting ballots were available for this election.