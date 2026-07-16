How to stay safe from the air in your car amid wildfire smoke

As smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to reduce air quality across Southeast Michigan, automotive experts are reminding drivers that a few simple steps inside their vehicles can help reduce their exposure to smoke and airborne particles.

With hazy skies lingering over Metro Detroit and air quality periodically reaching levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, service technicians say many drivers are unaware that their vehicle's climate control system can play an important role in limiting outside pollutants from entering the cabin.

Ryan Seidler of Tamaroff Motors/Jeffrey Auto Group in Southfield said one of the most effective measures is using the vehicle's recirculation mode.

"When you press the recirculate button, it stops the car from bringing fresh air in from outside," Seidler said. "Instead, it continues cycling the air that's already inside the cabin after it's passed through the cabin air filter."

Seidler also recommends turning off the automatic climate control setting, which on some vehicles can override the driver's preferences by bringing in outside air to help regulate humidity or prevent window fogging.

"A lot of vehicles have an 'Auto' setting on the climate controls," he said. "You want to turn that off because the vehicle may decide to pull fresh air from outside. Turning it off lets you control exactly what's happening."

In addition to adjusting climate settings, Seidler encourages drivers to inspect or replace their cabin air filter, which helps trap dust, pollen and fine particles before they enter the passenger compartment. The filter is separate from the engine air filter and is commonly inspected during routine oil changes.

During prolonged periods of smoky conditions, cabin air filters can become clogged more quickly than normal, reducing their effectiveness and potentially allowing smoke odors to linger inside the vehicle.

"If you're noticing a smoky smell inside your car, it's a good idea to have the cabin air filter checked," Seidler said. "If needed, it can be replaced, and we also offer services to clean and disinfect the vehicle's ventilation ductwork."

Many newer vehicles are equipped with high-efficiency cabin air filters capable of capturing a significant amount of fine particulate matter, while owners of older vehicles may be able to upgrade to higher-quality replacement filters through their dealership or repair shop.

Health officials continue to advise residents to limit prolonged outdoor activity when air quality deteriorates because of wildfire smoke. While a vehicle cabin is not completely airtight, experts say using recirculation mode and maintaining a clean cabin air filter can significantly reduce the amount of outside smoke entering the vehicle during daily commutes.