Science of Weather: Earth. Wind. Weather.
Meteorologist Kylee Miller explores the Michigan Science Center in this Science of Weather segment.
Meteorologist Kylee Miller explores the Michigan Science Center in this Science of Weather segment.
Meteotsunami is a weather-related phenomenon that happens around the world, and here in the Great Lakes. Meteorologist Kylee Miller explains more in this Science of Weather segment.
Meteorologist Kylee Miller explores Sea Life Michigan talking about the turtles in this Science of Weather segment.
Meteorologist Kylee Miller talks with Detroit Hives about Brightmoor Pollinator Habitat in this Science of Weather Segment.
Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey takes a swing at the science behind a golf ball in flight. Learn how the air moving around the ball, and those all important dimples, help a golf ball fly farther down the fairway.
In this Science of Weather segment, Meteorologist Kylee Miller went to Sea Life Michigan and talked with experts about the importance about different light and temperature cycles of the freshwater and ocean tank exhibits.
Science of Weather: Harmful Algal Blooms
How does weather impact costumes at The Henry Ford Museum? Meteorologist Kylee Miller explains in this Science of Weather segment.
Before the storm strikes, you need to be prepared. Meteorologist Kylee Miller breaks down the Storm Prediction Center Convective Outlooks in this Science of Weather segment.
Our friends at the Detroit Zoo explain the importance of knowing the local daily weather forecast. Meteorologist Kylee takes us to the Detroit Zoo in this week's Science of Weather.
Wind Turbines are placed strategically across the nation and even offshore, in the ocean waters. So how does wind energy get created? The weather of course! Meteorologist talks about wind energy in this Science of Weather segment.
NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook is predicting above-average hurricane activity this year for 2022. Meteorologist Kylee Miller explains more in this Science of Weather segment.
Meteorologist Kylee Miller takes a trip to Brightmoor Flower Farm in this weeks Science of Weather.
O'Shea Solar Park is one of the largest urban solar arrays in the region. Meteorologist Kylee Miller shows us the facility in this Science of Weather segment.
Cities hold and absorb quite a bit of heat, but when trees are planted it helps improve the environment. Plants act like natures air conditioning. Meteorologist Kylee Miller explains more in this segment of Science of Weather.
Recent drownings in South Haven bring attention to the lack of beach lifeguards on the Great Lakes.
According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association, 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions.
A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam.
Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday.
Eastern Michigan announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media.
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.
Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.
Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday.
General Motors will reinstate quarterly dividend payments that were suspended during the pandemic that shut down its factories.
Thundering gas-powered muscle cars, for decades a fixture of American culture, will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years as automakers begin replacing them with super-fast cars that run on batteries.
It was the largest audience for any new original series in HBO's history.
The rapper and five others were arrested last October and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.
The giant slide at Belle Isle Park is reopening again after it initially closed due to concerns of riders speeding down the slide.
The slide will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.
The cruise is one of the world's largest automotive events, drawing millions of people and 40,000 classic cars each year.
Under the plan, borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year will be eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness, with an additional $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients.
Advocacy group's safety experts urge caution until more is known about E. coli outbreak that's sickened 37 people.
It was the largest audience for any new original series in HBO's history.
The CDC counts only 17 monkeypox cases in children under 16 years old so far.
Dogs are experiencing common symptoms of canine parvovirus, but some are testing negative for the virus at veterinary clinics.
Advocacy group's safety experts urge caution until more is known about E. coli outbreak that's sickened 37 people.
The CDC counts only 17 monkeypox cases in children under 16 years old so far.
Polioviruses recently found the cities were mutated versions of viruses that originated in oral vaccines meant to stamp out the disease.
For some people, walking into a pharmacy could leave you with the decision of whether to pay for your medication or pay your car note.
As National Donate Life Month kicks off, four people at the forefront of the conversation appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the importance of donors and raising awareness about how to do so.
Eastern Michigan announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media.
No matter what your job, child care can be a hurdle – even for an 11-time Olympic medalist.
At least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay were detained, and some were deported, an advocacy group says.
The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances.
James Bromsey III, a sixth-grader at James' school in Akron, Ohio, was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR's race Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
Willie "the Wonder" Horton — who wore No 23 when he played for the 1968 World Champion Detroit Tigers — appears on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" in an exclusive conversation to talk about his career, helping his beloved hometown, Mr. "I" and overcoming COVID.
Automotive Hall of Fame Celebrates Mobility Champions & Diversity
Fresh from Tuesday's primary where the stage for November's election is now set, top leaders of the state's Democratic and Republican Parties appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to talk about the road ahead and some heated races coming up in November.
Fresh from being honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, Detroit's own Judge Greg Mathis took time out to appear on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" and discuss his riveting life and career.
With Michigan's Aug. 2 primary nearing the finish line, it was all hands on deck as David Dulio, of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, consultant Susy Avery, and Ed Sarpolus, pollster at Target Insyght, appeared on CBS 62's "Michigan Matters" to offer insights on this Sunday's show.
Rain is right over the horizon with a few showers tonight and more on the way. Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey tells you how long you will need the umbrella. CBSDetroit.com/Weather.
Recent drownings in Lake Michigan have brought renewed attention to the lack of lifeguards on beaches.
Science of Weather: Earth. Wind. Weather. Gallery at Michigan Science Center
Another round of sunshine holds but rain is right over the horizon. Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey tells you when you will need the umbrella again. CBSDetroit.com/Weather
Watch Family Feud weeknights @ 7 & 7:30 p.m. on CBS 62!