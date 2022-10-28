Michael Myers' slashes the ribbon at The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine "Ghosts on the Balcony"

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) -The Birmingham 8 theater was built in 1927 and has long since been rumored to be haunted with people reporting stories of strange encounters with ghosts and paranormal activity. The perfect place to send our Host Lisa Germani to help get into the Halloween spirit as she got a sneak peek of "Ghosts on the Balcony" and talked with Halloween's notorious legend - Michael Myers" James Jude Courtney.

"I've got to give all the credit for this attraction to our CEO, Anthony LaVerde" said Paul Glantz; Co-Founder/Chairman of Emagine Entertainment as he talked to Lisa about the concept behind their haunted halls.

Then the fun began as LaVerde took Lisa behind the scenes to experience it for herself. He explained that they wanted to keep the theatre aspect in mind when designing the eight theatre experience. He explained it is more of a theatrical presentation upstairs, where they start the story, and downstairs you get your traditional scare.

But what really added an extra treat to this Halloween attraction was the cause behind it that attracted Halloween legend Michael Myers, James Jude Courtney. He told Germani it was his longtime friend, Jay Thomas, that told him about it. "All the proceeds for the popcorn sales goes to Jay's Juniors," said Courtney.

"Ghosts on the Balcony" will run October 1-31, exclusively at The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine, located at 211 S Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham, MI 48009.

