Michigan Matters: The Trump Factor in GOP state contests

As Michigan's primary season plays out, gubernatorial candidates Congressman John James, businessman Perry Johnson, and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson appear on Michigan Matters to discuss issues in the state's open gubernatorial contest, with voters heading to the polls on Aug. 4.

On the Republican side, where James and Johnson are facing off, it was talk about President Trump and his endorsement of James that got attention. The move led to the withdrawal of GOP candidates Aric Nesbitt and Mike Cox from the race, as they did not see a viable path forward.

John James, Perry Johnson and Jocelyn Benson Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

Johnson talked about not receiving Mr. Trump's endorsement and the reasons he believes James did.

On the Democratic side, Benson, who is facing Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, talked about pocketbook issues that matter most to the constituents she has spoken with as she travels the state on the campaign trail.

Susy Avery and Brian White Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

Then, Susy Avery, strategist and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, and Brian White, deputy mayor of Detroit, discuss the nuances of the two parties' governor races, which will be decided Aug. 4, with the top vote-getter from each advancing to the general election.

Avery and White talked about the impact of Mr. Trump, who is scheduled to visit Oakland County this Monday with James, GOP U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, and others in congressional races he has also endorsed.