The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more

Welcome to the streaming age, where you can watch new movies from the comfort of your couch, and there are always great TV shows to binge. If you find yourself opting for the living room over the multiplex more and more these days, it's time to upgrade your at-home streaming experience.

Luckily, you don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2023 to save on streaming sticks, streaming devices and smart TVs. The retailer is offering tons of early Prime Day deals on a range of streaming devices. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up customer-loved streaming gadgets and they're all on sale now. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. Keep reading to check out our favorite streaming deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has not yet announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It typically occurs in late June or mid-July.

Last year, the event took place from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13. As such, some people are predicting that this year's event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. Though in 2021, Amazon chose June 21-June 22 as the Prime Day sale dates, so it's worth noting that there can be quite a bit of variation in the sale dates.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

Of course, anyone can shop these early Prime Day deals at Amazon now. And if you're considering buying a new TV along with your top-rated streaming device, take a look at our rundown of the best TVs in 2023. All set? Great! Then keep reading to shop all the best streaming deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

The best streaming deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023

Why wait until Prime Day to shop for a new streaming stick or streaming box? Amazon has already slashed prices on its Amazon Fire TV line and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $25

Amazon

The third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful than the previous generation for ultra-fast streaming in Full HD. This device can be used to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and more.

The Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to launch shows or adjust settings without picking up the remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (reduced from $40)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $32 (36% off)

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $32.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $32 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $125

Amazon

With an octa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. It provides a true-to-life, cinematic 4K experience and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

You can also go entirely hands-free -- just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $125 (reduced from $140)

Apple TV 4K (2021): $120 (save $59)

Amazon

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video, and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Apple TV 4K (2021), $149 (reduced from $179)

Roku Express: $30



Amazon

The Roku Express may not be on sale right now, but at just $30 it's still a great deal. The device offers a seamless HD streaming experience that's user-friendly and easy-to-setup. The simple remote includes shortcuts to popular channels. When paired with a compatible Amazon Alexa device, buyers can also use voice control with the Roku Express.

"This Roku is such a game changer! It was so easy to set up and it so easy to use." shared one Amazon reviewer. "I got it because I have an older smart TV that was slow and decided to finally make the change when my smart TV stopped playing Hulu. This Roku is always super quick to turn on and so much faster than my old smart TV!"

Roku Express, $30

