Best October Amazon Prime Day 2023 toy deals on 'Paw Patrol,' Barbie, Legos and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Today marks your final chance to shop major toy deals during Amazon's October Prime Day 2023. While we've been excited about Amazon's deals on home goods, tech, streaming and more, there's still a treasure trove of Prime Day savings waiting for you in the world of toys and games. Whether you're prepping for a kid's birthday or making an early start on your holiday shopping, here's the scoop on how to score big.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found toys from "Paw Patrol," Minecraft and Barbie and more that'll make any kid's day, plus help you save a few bucks with these Prime Day toy deals. One of the best toy deals we've found right now is on the Barbie camper play set. It's 37% off right now for October Prime Day.

Best toy deals for October Prime Day 2023

Shop our Amazon October Prime Day top toy picks below.

Amazon

Build the iconic missile-shooting Imperial TIE fighter from Star Wars with this Lego set. It includes three mini-figures, an opening cockpit, spring-loaded shooters and clear instructions for easy building. Perfect for creative kids and Star Wars fans aged eight and up. Pair it with Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter for even more fun. May the force be with you.

Why we like the Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE fighter set:

The set comes with clear instructions on how to build the TIE Fighter.

It has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon with over 9,000 reviews.



It's a great set for Star Wars fans of all ages.



Amazon

Experience action-packed adventures with this Lego Minecraft set. Explore caves, battle with the skeletons and don't forget to activate the spawning function for even more excitement. With three different biomes, accessories and three skeleton figures, it offers endless creative play for Minecraft fans aged eight and up.

Why we like the Lego Minecraft skeleton dungeon:

The set makes a perfect gift for Minecraft fans.

Kids can play out scenes battling skeletons and exploring caves.

Amazon

Here's Officer Chase from "Paw Patrol" in his signature blue police officer uniform. Made of quality materials, the star of the courageous crew on Nickelodeon Jr.'s hit series is even more cuddly as an adorable stuffed animal.

Why we like the 'Paw Patrol' Officer Chase plush:

It's approved for ages 1 and up.

Reviewers call it soft and cuddly and say that their kids love it.

Amazon

Check out this 25-piece toy dentist kit from Melissa & Doug for ages three and up. With it, they can do teeth cleanings, treat cavities and fit retainers and braces on a set of pretend teeth.

This kit comes with pretend teeth, "cavity" stickers, examination tools, a toothbrush, a toothpaste tube, a dental rinse bottle and cup, two gauze pads, two tooth polish cups, top and bottom retainers and braces, a mask, a reusable ID tag on a lanyard and a double-sided reusable activity card.

It's currently $27, reduced from $32.

Why we like the Melissa and Doug Super Smile toy dentist kit:

Kids can test their chops as a dentist with this play set.



It's a fun way to teach kits about dental hygeine.

Amazon

This kids audio player is designed to play bedtime stories, music and educational audios for children aged 3 and up. It provides a fun screen-free listening experience and a seamless design that children can operate on their own. The audio player comes with four characters, Chase, Skye, Marshall and Playtime Puppy. When one of the characters is placed on the Toniebox, audio playback will start automatically.

"Our toddlers love them. We ended up getting a second for our second child," one Amazon customer says. "It's super easy to become obsessed with these. Our children love them and they just are so happy when they use it!"

Why we like the Toniebox audio player starter set:

It's a fun way for kids to enjoy music and stories without racking up screen time.

"Paw Patrol" fans will enjoy controlling the audio box with their favorite characters.

Amazon

This adorable Barbie camper playset comes with a Chelsea doll, two pets and a camper. The camper opens up and has a small dining space and even includes a hammock and a small yard. Kids will have tons of fun

"Very easy to set up and play with. My 5 year old loves it and has been rolling it around everywhere," one Amazon buyer says.

Why we like the Barbie Camper play set:

Kids will have tons of fun going on an imaginary road trip with Chelsea.

It makes a great holiday gift for young Barbie fans.

When is Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) kicks off at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What else is on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days?

During the Amazon Big Deal Days sales event, you'll also find big discounts across all of Amazon's departments, including home, tech, kitchen, fitness and so much more. This is the perfect time to kick off (and potentially even finish) your holiday shopping, without having to deal with Black Friday crowds and having the gifts you want to purchase being sold out. You'll find deals on luggage for your holiday travels, too.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What other stores are holding competing early Black Friday sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to kick off sales either at the same time or around the same dates as Amazon Big Deal Days.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale

Do products on sale during Amazon Big Deal Days sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought from Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

The best October Prime Day deals at Amazon to shop now

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials are keeping track of the best deals on Amazon right now. Check out our coverage of Prime Big Deal Days below.

Best October Prime Day tech deals to shop now

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is one of your best opportunities this holiday season to save big on the hottest tech of 2023. Here are the best deals to shop now, while they're available.

Best October Prime Day home deals to shop now

Need a new robot vacuum, mattress or maybe a new set of tools? Amazon has deals on all that and more during its Big Deal Days early Black Friday sale.

Best early Black Friday deals at other retailers



Amazon isn't the only retailer holding an early Black Friday sale today. Here are more retailers offering deals.