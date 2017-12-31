A look back: Top news stories of 2017 month-by-month

What about the year gone by? Time for one last look with Jane Pauley:
January saw the inauguration of President Donald Trump … and a counter-demonstration, the Women's March, in Washington and other cities, the very next day.
- Live blog of President Donald Trump's Inauguration
- In inauguration speech, Trump vows to give power back to the people (CBS News, 01/20/17)
- Bob Schieffer's thoughts on President Trump's inaugural address ("CBS This Morning," 01/21/17)
- Amid historically low approval ratings, Trump now has to turn vision into policy ("CBS Evening News," 01/20/17)
- President Trump says media lied about inauguration crowd estimate (CBSN, 01/22/17)
- Women's March on Washington draws hundreds of thousands to nation's capital (CBS News, 01/21/17)
- Women's March on Washington: The top moments (CBS News, 01/21/17)
- Meet the women of the Women's March on Washington (CBS News, 01/21/17)
- What democracy looks like: Women's March on Washington ("Sunday Morning," 01/22/17)
In February, the Patriots scored a come-from-behind Super Bowl win over the Falcons.
- Are Tom Brady, Bill Belichick best NFL quarterback, coach ever? (CBS News, 02/05/17)
- Super Bowl 2017: Tom Brady leads epic comeback, Patriots stun Falcons in OT (CBSSports.com, 02/05/17)
- Gallery: Super Bowl 2017: Falcons vs. Patriots
And the film "Moonlight" did something similar, snatching Best Picture honors from "La La Land" in a stunning Oscar mix-up.
- Oscars 2017: "Moonlight" wins after "La La Land" mixup (CBS News, 02/26/17)
- Take two: "Moonlight" wins best picture at Oscars after blunder (CBS News, 02/27/17)
- "Moonlight's" Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney on Oscars mix-up ("CBS This Morning," 02/27/17)
- The glow of "Moonlight" ("Sunday Morning," 01/29/17)
- Mahershala Ali on the vibe of "Moonlight" ("Sunday Morning," 01/29/17)
- "Moonlight" writer on the inspiration and message of the film ("CBS This Morning," 02/18/17)
- Actress Naomie Harris and director Barry Jenkins on humanity of "Moonlight" ("CBS This Morning," 10/21/16)
- Review: Heartache painted by "Moonlight" (CBS News, 10/02/16)
In March, a terrorist drove an SUV into pedestrians on a London bridge, leaving six people dead, including the attacker, while injuring dozens more.
- Terror attack in London kills 7, injures dozens (CBS News, 06/04/17)
- London terror attack: People threw bottles and chairs at attackers, witnesses say (CBS News, 06/04/17)
- London Bridge attack timeline as it happened and reaction (CBS News, 06/04/17)
- London Bridge attack victims confronted terrorist, ran to help (CBS News, 06/08/17)
April brought the sight of Dr. David Dao being dragged off a United Airlines flight for refusing to give up his seat. He later settled for an undisclosed amount.
- United Airlines faces backlash after dragging man from plane (CBS News, 04/11/17)
- How United turned a molehill into a mountain (CBS News, 04/12/17)
- United Airlines passenger suffered broken nose, concussion (CBS News, 04/13/17)
- United Airlines pilots "infuriated" by "grossly inappropriate" dragging of passenger (CBS News, 04/14/17)
- 3 airlines change policies in wake of United's passenger dragging incident (CBS News, 04/16/17)
- Aviation officer: Passenger in United confrontation was combative (CBS News, 04/25/17)
- David Dao, United Airlines agree on settlement over dragging incident (CBS News, 04/27/17)
- Chicago fires 2 security officers in United Airlines passenger dragging case (CBS News, 10/17/17)
In May, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, leading to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to head the Russia probe.
- James Comey confirms FBI investigation into possible Trump-Russia connections (CBS News, 03/20/17)
- James Comey, FBI director, fired (CBS News, 05/09/17)
- Democrats compare Trump's firing of Comey to Nixon and Watergate (CBS News, 05/09/17)
- Trump says he thought of "made-up" Russia ties when he decided to fire Comey (CBS News, 05/11/17)
- Robert Mueller appointed special counsel (CBS News, 05/17/17)
- Comey testimony: Trump asked me to say he wasn't being investigated (CBS News, 06/07/17)
- A timeline of James Comey and President Trump (CBS News, 06/08/17)
- Paul Manafort, Rick Gates plead not guilty to 12 counts, including conspiracy against the U.S. (CBS News, 10/30/17)
- Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos pleads guilty in Mueller probe (CBS News, 10/30/17)
- Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to the FBI (CBS News, 12/01/17)
- Poll: Most Americans think Trump is trying to obstruct Russia probe (CBS News, 12/15/17)
June saw the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and three others at a Congressional Republican baseball practice. Scalise survived his wounds to return to the House.
- Alexandria shooting: GOP's Steve Scalise among 5 wounded (CBS News, 06/14/17)
- Members of Congress, political world react to Alexandria shooting (CBS News, 06/14/17)
- Alexandria shooting heroes credited with preventing massacre ("CBS This Morning," 06/15/17)
- Steve Scalise returns to Capitol (CBS News, 09/28/17)
- Rep. Steve Scalise on surviving: "It's a miracle" ("60 Minutes," 10/01/17)
- Rep. Steve Scalise on why he supports gun rights ("CBS This Morning," 10/03/17)
In July, the Juno spacecraft sent back remarkable close-up pictures of Jupiter's giant Red Spot.
- Jupiter's Great Red Spot seen in new photos from Juno flyby (CBS News, 07/12/17)
- Jupiter's Great Red Spot gets closest look yet from NASA's Juno spacecraft (CBS News, 07/10/17)
- Juno probe reveals more of Jupiter's surprises (CBS News, 05/25/17)
- Jupiter looks like an abstract painting in NASA Juno image (CNET, 02/28/17)
- Gallery: Jupiter's Great Red Spot
August saw the white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. James Alex Field stands accused of fatally striking counter-protestor Heather Heyer with his car.
- Torch-wielding white nationalists march through University of Virginia campus (CBS News, 08/12/17)
- 1 dead, 19 injured after car plows into protesters in Charlottesville (CBS News, 08/12/17)
- 3 arrested in connection to violence at Charlottesville white nationalist rally, police say (CBS News, 08/12/17)
- What we know about accused Charlottesville driver James Alex Fields Jr. (CBS News, 08/14/17)
- Gallery: Disturbing photos of the modern-day Ku Klux Klan
- Trump condemns hatred "on many sides" in Charlottesville white nationalist protest (CBS News, 08/12/17)
- John Dickerson: "It is hard to get on the other side of neo-Nazis" (CBSN, 08/15/17)
- Hate Rising: White supremacy's rise in the U.S. (CBSN, 08/21/17)
Also that month, Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston and much of the rest of the Texas Gulf Coast.
- Michio Kaku on Hurricane Harvey: "Agony has just begun" ("CBS This Morning," 08/26/17)
- Harvey continues to cause "catastrophic flooding," National Hurricane Center says (CBS News, 08/27/17)
- The wrath of Hurricane Harvey ("Sunday Morning," 09/03/17)
- Cop battling advanced cancer helps rescue nearly 1,500 in Harvey aftermath ("CBS This Morning," 09/04/17)
- Gallery: Hurricane Harvey
- Gallery: Before and after Harvey's floods
- Research shows global warming made Harvey's deluge 3 times more likely (CBS News, 12/14/17)
- "Destroyed" Rockport struggles to recover months after Harvey hit ("CBS Evening News," 12/26/17)
September brought two more hurricanes -- Irma to Florida, and Maria to Puerto Rico, where roughly half the population is still without power.
- Hurricane Irma becomes most powerful storm ever recorded in Atlantic Ocean (CBS News, 09/05/17)
- Irma leaves widespread devastation, flooding in Florida (CBS News, 09/11/17)
- Florida Keys compared to a "war zone" in wake of Irma (CBS News, 09/11/17)
- A look at the devastation left in Hurricane Irma's wake ("CBS Evening News," 09/11/17)
- Gallery: Hurricane Irma
- Hurricane Maria, "extremely dangerous" storm, pounds Dominica (CBS News, 09/19/17)
- Puerto Rico recovery effort likely to take years and cost billions (CBS News, 09/28/17)
- Inland Puerto Rico still suffering weeks after Hurricane Maria (CBS Evening News," 10/04/17)
- David Begnaud on the crisis in Puerto Rico ("CBS Evening News," 10/05/17)
- Puerto Rico's storm of misery ("60 Minutes," 11/05/17)
- Post-storm Puerto Rico: "still in emergency mode" ("60 Minutes," 11/05/17)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda brings help, hope to Puerto Rico ("Sunday Morning," 11/12/17)
- Puerto Rico governor orders review of all deaths reported since Hurricane Maria (CBS News, 12/18/17)
- Hurricane Maria: After the storm (CBSN, 12/23/17)
October saw the Las Vegas concert shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.
- Las Vegas massacre: How the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history unfolded ("CBS Evening News," 10/02/17)
- "Everybody was coming together": First responders describe shooting response ("CBS Evening News," 10/02/17)
- Las Vegas shooting: Stories of heroism emerge (Crimesider, 10/02/17)
- Stephen Paddock: What we know about the Las Vegas gunman (CBS News, 10/03/17)
- Veteran steals truck, transports dozens to hospital after Las Vegas shooting ("CBS This Morning," 10/03/17)
- Victims of the Las Vegas shooting (CBS News, 10/04/17)
- Worker warned hotel before Las Vegas shooter opened fire on crowd (CBS News, 10/11/17)
- Las Vegas police shift timeline again in concert massacre (Crimesider, 10/13/17)
- Jason Aldean defiant as he resumes tour after Las Vegas Strip shooting (CBS News, 10/13/17)
- Inside the ER the night of the Las Vegas shooting (CBS News, 11/13/17)
- Las Vegas massacre: New negligence cases filed on behalf of 450+ victims (CBS News, 11/20/17)
- Las Vegas massacre gunman fired over 1,100 rounds, sheriff says (CBS News, 11/23/17)
- Gallery: America's deadliest mass shootings
Also in October: The New York Times report on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein that unleashed a flood of sexual harassment charges against prominent men in media and politics.
- Harvey Weinstein accused of raping 3 women in New Yorker exposé (CBS News, 10/10/17)
- Harvey Weinstein scandal: Questions still unanswered ("CBS This Morning," 10/09/17)
- The problem with Harvey Weinstein's sex addiction claim (CBS News, 11/06/17)
- More than 12M "Me Too" Facebook posts, comments, reactions in 24 hours (CBS News, 10/17/17)
- Ronan Farrow on how the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke open ("Sunday Morning," 11/26/17)
- Harvey Weinstein cover-up was racketeering, women claim in federal lawsuit (CBS News, 12/06/17)
- Time magazine's Person of the Year is the "silence breakers" of the #MeToo movement (CBS News, 12/06/17)
- Jodie Foster on #MeToo: "Justice by Twitter is not the right way to go" ("CBS This Morning," 12/11/17)
- NYT reporters on breaking Harvey Weinstein story, #MeToo "reckoning" ("CBS This Morning," 12/19/17)
In November, Leonardo da Vinci's painting "Salvator Mundi" sold for more than $450 million at auction -- an art world record.
- The genius of Leonardo da Vinci ("Sunday Morning," 10/15/17)
- Walter Isaacson on Leonardo da Vinci's genius and creativity ("Face the Nation," 11/26/17)
- Up-close look at rarely seen da Vinci painting expected to sell for $100 million ("CBS This Morning, 11/02/17)
- 500-year-old Leonardo da Vinci painting sells for $450M at auction ("CBS Evening News," 11/15/17)
- Mystery buyer of $450M Leonardo da Vinci painting revealed ("CBS Evening News," 12/06/17)
- After da Vinci painting shatters records, a look at other art mega sales ("CBS This Morning," 11/18/17)
And in December, Democrat Doug Jones scored an upset victory in Alabama's U.S. Senate election.
- CBS News poll: Alabama Republicans say allegations against Roy Moore false (CBS News, 12/03/17)
- Doug Jones out-fundraises Roy Moore (CBS News, 12/05/17)
- Alabama Senate race: Doug Jones wins, but Roy Moore isn't conceding (CBS News, 12/13/17)
- How Doug Jones beat Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race (CBS News, 12/13/17)
- In tweets Trump says he knew Moore would lose Alabama election (CBS News, 12/13/17)
- Doug Jones on Senate victory: "Old Alabama" lost to "New Alabama" ("Sunday Mo0rning," 12/17/17)
- Roy Moore sues to try to stop Alabama from naming Doug Jones winner of U.S. Senate seat (CBS News, 12/28/17)
- Alabama Senate race results formally certified (CBS News, 12/28/17)
While in Washington, President Trump signed the tax reform bill into law.
- Sen. Bernie Sanders calls GOP tax bill a "massive attack" on middle class ("Face the Nation," 12/17/17)
- The GOP tax bill: A look at the winners and losers (CBS Moneywatch, 12/18/17)
- GOP tax plan: Foreigners to gain $48 billion from legislation in 2019 (CBS Moneywatch, 12/19/17)
- The GOP tax plan's unwelcome surprises - the disappearing deductions (CBS News, 12/20/17)
- GOP tax bill fact-check: How both sides are stretching the truth (CBS News, 12/21/17)
- GOP tax plan could cripple Obamacare (CBS Moneywatch, 12/20/17)
- Where the GOP tax bill won't help: Housing prices (CBS Moneywatch, 12/21/17)
- Top 6 ways the GOP tax bill affects average Americans (CBS Moneywatch, 12/21/17)
- Koch-backed groups to launch multi-million dollar campaign for tax law (CBS News, 12/21/17)
- Trump, GOP members of Congress celebrate tax bill passage (CBS News, 12/20/17)
- "You all just got a lot richer," Trump tells friends at Mar-a-Lago (CBS News, 12/23/17)
- How GOP tax overhaul makes it harder to pay for infrastructure in U.S. (CBS Moneywatch, 12/28/17)
- Charitable giving to take a hit from the tax law (CBS Moneywatch, 12/28/17)
- Democrats hope to use GOP tax bill to stake their ground ahead of 2018 midterms (CBS News, 12/25/17)