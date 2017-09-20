Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a powerful Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph early on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.
In this photo, construction debris blows through the street as Hurricane Maria hit Guayama, Puerto Rico.
Credit: Carlos Garcia Rawlins / REUTERS
Trees are toppled in a parking lot at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017, during the passage of the Hurricane Maria.
Credit: Hector Retamal / AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers pray before walking out from the Emergency Operation Centre in Guayama, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria, Sept. 20, 2017.
Rescue workers help people in Guayama, Puerto Rico, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria, Sept. 20, 2017.
A flooded road is seen after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
Credit: Instagram/highasyourdreams via Reuters
The NASA Day Cloud Convection RGB uses multiple bands to help discriminate liquid/low clouds (yellow) from ice/high clouds (white) in this satellite image of Hurricane Maria.
Credit: NASA Earth
Trees show the effects of Hurricane Maria as it blows ashore in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017.
Credit: CBS
Hurricane Maria batters Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017.
Credit: Ricardo Arduengo / AFP/Getty Images
Rescue team member Jonathan Cruz cries on the floor as he waits to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
Credit: Carlos Giusti / AP
The powerful winds and rains of Hurricane Maria batter the city of Petit-Bourg on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Sept. 19, 2017.
Credit: Cedrik-isham Calvados/AFP/Getty Images
A road is flooded in Saint-Pierre, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, after it was hit by Hurricane Maria, Sept. 19, 2017. Martinique suffered power outages but avoided major damage.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers help a woman to get into the Emergency Operation Centre in Guayama, Puerto Rico, after Hurricane Maria, Sept. 20, 2017.
Residents seek shelter inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, early on Sept. 20, 2017, as Hurricane Maria passes the island.
A watches the storm through a window in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017, during the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Credit: NSTAGRAM/highasyourdreams via REUTERS
Damaged buildings and power lines in Grand Case, on the French side of the Caribbean island of St. Martin, after Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma hit the island.
Credit: Helene Valenzuela / AFP/Getty Images
People clear debris in Saint-Pierre, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, after it was hit by Hurricane Maria on Sept. 19, 2017.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty
Damage is seen to homes in Guayama, Puerto Rico, after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria, Sept. 20, 2017.
Rescue team members Candida Lozada, left, and Stephanie Rivera embrace as they wait to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
Rain and wind blow trees sideways in a parking lot at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 20, 2017, during Hurricane Maria.
A man photographs high waves before the arrival of the Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 19, 2017.