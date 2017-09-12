-
Fallen trees in Fort Lauderdale
Hurricane Irma made landfall on the Florida Keys with sustained winds of 130 mph and then churned up Florida's west coast, after taking a deadly toll as it ravaged the Caribbean.
In this photo, a tree in For Lauderdale, Florida, is toppled by winds produced by Irma on Sept. 10, 2017.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty
-
Miami flooding
A car is seen in a flooded street as Hurricane Irma passes through Miami, Florida, on Sept. 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
-
St. Martin damage
Hurricane Irma ripped the roofs off buildings on Sint Maarten, the Dutch part of the island of St. Martin in the Caribbean, Sept. 6, 2017. Extensive damage was also reported on the French side of the island.
Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence / REUTERS
-
Waves crash over a seawall in Miami
Waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami.
Credit: Wilfredo Lee / AP
-
Scenes at Anglins Fishing Pier
Mark Depenbrock and his daughter Chloe Depenbrock brace against tropical storm strength winds on the beach near Anglins Fishing Pier as Hurricane Irma hits the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area on Sept. 10, 2017.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty
-
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Hurricane Irma made landfall on the Florida Keys with sustained winds of 130 mph after battering islands in the Caribbean.
In this photo, police patrol in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as rain and strong winds from Hurricane Irma batter the island on Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Alvin Baez / REUTERS
-
Abandoned car in Irma's storm surge
A car sits abandoned in storm surge along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state, Sept. 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty
-
Storm and fire damage
A photo taken on Sept. 6, 2017 shows smoke rising from a fire near debris and damaged buildings in Marigot, on the French side of the island of St. Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
Irma's destruction
View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten, the Dutch side of the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on Sept. 7, 2017.
Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence via REUTERS
-
Fajardo, Puerto Rico
Hurricane Irma pummeled Fajardo, Puerto Rico, with strong wind and rain on Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Jose Jimenez / Getty Images
-
Puerto Rico flooding
A rescue team from the local emergency management agency inspects flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
Credit: Jose Jimenez / Getty Images
-
Antigua flooding
Fooding from Hurricane Irma blocks a road on the island of Antigua, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Gemma Handy / AFP/Getty Images
-
Marigot, St. Martin
A woman stands near damaged homes in Marigot, on the French side of the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on Sept. 6, 2017, after it was hit by Hurricane Irma.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
Harbor damage
Debris and a boat washed up onto shore in Marigot, on the French side of the Caribbean island of St. Martin, after it was hit by Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean affected the storm.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
Fajardo, Puerto Rico
A street is flooded by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
Credit: Jose Jimenez / Getty Images
-
Miami crane collapse
A high-rise crane at a Miami, Florida, construction site collapsed from the winds of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017.
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
-
St. Martin
A man walks amid the damage in the Grand Case area of St. Martin, Sept. 7, 2017. The Caribbean island, shared by French and Dutch territories, was hard-hit by Hurricane Irma, and international aid efforts were complicated by damage to local airports and harbors.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
Sint Maarten flooding
Cars submerged in flooding from Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten, the Dutch side of the Caribbean island of St. Martin, on Sept. 7, 2017.
Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence via REUTERS
-
Sint Maarten damage
A view of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma is seen in Sint Maarten, the Dutch part of the island of St. Martin in the Caribbean, Sept. 7, 2017.
Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters
-
St. Martin evacuees
An elderly woman from St. Martin rests in a shelter after being evacuated to the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Sept. 10, 2017, following hurricane Irma.
Credit: Helene Valenzuela / AFP/Getty Images
-
Barbuda
Nearly every building on Barbuda was damaged when Hurricane Irma crossed almost directly over the island early Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, and about 60 percent of its roughly 1,400 residents were left homeless according to Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.
Credit: APTN/ABS Television Radio
-
Fort Myers, Florida
Palm trees blow in the wind as Hurricane Irma arrives into southwest Florida on Sept. 10, 2017 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
-
Flooding in Dominican Republic
A man looks out to the flooded street as Hurricane Irma moves off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Sept. 7, 2017.
Credit: Ivan Alvarado / REUTERS
-
St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Credit: Cody Howard/LSM
-
St. Martin devastation
Two men look for belongings in the rubble of their restaurant on Sept. 10, 2017 on a beach in Orient Bay on the French side of the Caribbean island of St. Martin after it was devastated by Hurricane Irma.
Credit: Martin Bureau / AFP/Getty Images
-
St. Martin evacuees
A member of the French Red Cross comforts a woman who was evacuated from the island of St. Martin after it was ravaged by Hurricane Irma, upon her arrival on Sept. 9, 2017 at the Pole Caraibes international airport on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.
Credit: Helene Valenzuela / AFP/Getty Images
-
Hotel Mercure in St. Martin
This combination of panoramic photos taken on Sept. 6, 2017 shows the Hotel Mercure in Marigot, on the French side of the Caribbean island of St. Martin, during and after the passage of Hurricane Irma.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
Downed trees
A woman stands near trees downed by Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Sept. 11, 2017.
Credit: Mark Wilson / Getty Images
-
Sint Maarten flooding
Damage and flooding from Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten, the Dutch part of the island of St. Martin in the Caribbean, Sept. 7, 2017.
Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence via REUTERS
-
Boats tossed ashore
A photo taken on Sept. 7, 2017 shows boats wrecked and tossed ashore by Hurricane Irma in Marigot, on the French side of the island of St. Martin in the northeast Caribbean.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
Palm trees sway in the wind
Palm trees sway in the wind prior to the arrival of the Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, Sept. 8, 2017.
Credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI / REUTERS
-
Standing in the storm
A man stands in the wind and rain as Hurricane Irma's effects began to be felt in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Alvin Baez / REUTERS
-
Dominican Republic
A woman stands in the rain as Hurricane Irma moves off from the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, in Nagua, Dominican Republic, Sept. 7, 2017.
Credit: Ricardo Rojas / REUTERS
-
Irma rain and wind
A camera on Maho Beach shows Hurricane Irma blasting the Caribbean island of St. Martin on Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: PTZtv.com
-
St. Martin damage
View of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten, the Dutch side of the island of St. Martin in the Caribbean, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence / REUTERS
-
Category 5
Hurricane Irma swirls over Puerto Rico, with its eye just to the northeast, in this NOAA satellite image from the National Hurricane Center from Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2017. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.
Credit: NOAA / REUTERS
-
Receding seawater
Residents walk out into the seabed exposed by extreme receding water in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The hurricane sucked water away from the shore before pushing it back as storm surge.
Credit: Brian Blanco / Getty Images
-
Cuba flooding
People wade through a flooded street in Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 10, 2017 after Hurricane Irma battered the island the day before, knocking down power lines, uprooting trees and ripping the roofs off homes as it headed towards Florida.
Credit: Yamil Lage / AFP/Getty Images
-
Havana
A man walks through a puddle as Hurricane Irma turns toward the Florida Keys on Sept. 9, 2017, in Havana, Cuba,
Credit: STRINGER / REUTERS
-
Miami flooding
A fallen tree lies atop a car on Sept. 10, 2017 in a flooded neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Credit: Jose Caruci / AFP/Getty Images
-
Puerto Rico flooding
A rescue team from the local emergency management agency inspects flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
Credit: Jose Jimenez / Getty Images
-
Caibarien, Cuba
A man walks against heavy winds after the passage of Hurricane Irma, at Caibarien, Villa Clara province, 330km east of Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 9, 2017.
Credit: Adalberto Roque / AFP/Getty Images
-
Lakeland, Florida
Rain from Hurricane Irma pelts an apartment destroyed by a fallen tree in the early morning hours on Sept. 11, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida.
Credit: Brian Blanco / Getty Images
-
Damage in Fort Lauderdale
A dolphin statue at the Anglins Fishing Pier lies toppled by Hurricane Irma, Sept. 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty
-
Damaged home on St. Martin
People sit outside a damaged home on the Caribbean island of St. Martin on Sept. 7, 2017, after it was slammed by Hurricane Irma.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
San Juan, Puerto Rico
A woman runs through the rain in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Alvin Baez / REUTERS
-
St. Martin flooding
This image captured from amateur video shows cars partially submerged in floodwaters on the island of St. Martin as Hurricane Irma battered the Caribbean on Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: RCI Guadeloupe
-
Cuba damage
View of damage from Hurricane Irma in the Cojimar neighborhood of Havana, Cuba, Sept. 10, 2017.
Credit: Yamil Lage / AFP/Getty Images
-
St. Martin damage
A damaged building and overturned van on the French side of the Caribbean island of St. Martin after it was hit by Hurricane Irma, Sept. 7, 2017.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
Waves crash in Havana
Waves crash against the seafront boulevard El Malecon ahead of the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 9, 2017.
Credit: STRINGER / REUTERS
-
Returning home
Residents begin to clean up the debris and damage to their neighborhood caused by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 11, 2017 in Fort Meade, Florida.
Credit: Brian Blanco / Getty Images
-
Power lines down
Locals walk past a fallen power pole in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, as Hurricane Irma moves off the northern coast of the island, Sept. 7, 2017.
Credit: Ivan Alvarado / REUTERS
-
St. John's palm trees
Hurricane Irma whips up strong wind on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Twitter/Megan Phelps
-
Storm shelter
Yanina Lopez and her children sit on folding beds at an emergency center in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Irma approaches on Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Ricardo Arduengo / AFP/Getty Images
-
St. Martin damage
Boats and debris in a flooded harbor on the Caribbean island of St. Martin as Hurricane Irma hit, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: RCI Guadeloupe
-
Cuba damage
People pick through rubble after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 10, 2017.
Credit: Yamil Lage / AFP/Getty Images
-
Miami damage
Buildings in Miami with roofs blown off by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017.
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
-
St. Martin damage
Aerial view of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Sint Maarten, the Dutch side of the island of St. Martin in the Caribbean, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence / REUTERS
-
Barbuda
Nearly every building on Barbuda was damaged when Hurricane Irma crossed almost directly over the island early Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, and about 60 percent of its roughly 1,400 residents were left homeless according to Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.
Credit: APTN/ABS Television Radio
-
Puerto Rico seawall
Waves crash against the seawall in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Alvin Baez / REUTERS
-
Georgia flooding
Tybee Island, Georgia, resident Joe Murphy stands in knee-deep water from Irma, which was a tropical storm when it reached the area Monday, Sept., 11, 2017.
Credit: Stephen B. Morton / AP
-
Monitoring the storm
A member of the Emergency Operations Committee monitors the trajectory of Hurricane Irma in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 5, 2017.
Credit: Ricardo Rojas / REUTERS
-
Trees down
Search and rescue crew members clears a fallen tree over a road in Fajardo as Hurricane Irma hits Puerto Rico on Sept. 6,2017.
Credit: Ricardo Arduengo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Bonita Springs, Florida
Jerry Darnell stands in front of his house amid flooding from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 9, 2017 in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Credit: Mark Wilson / Getty Images
-
St. Martin damage
Damage from Hurricane Irma is seen on Sint Maarten, the Dutch part of the island of St. Martin island in the Caribbean, Sept. 6, 2017. Extensive damage was also reported on the French side of the island.
Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence / REUTERS
-
A boat adrift
Waves battle a stranded boat as Hurricane Irma hit Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Alvin Baez / REUTERS
-
Storm damage
A man removes debris from a car following high winds from Hurricane Irma in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Nicole Pellot via Reuters
-
Airport crowds
Passengers wait to board planes at Pole Caraibes international airport in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, which re-opened on Sept. 6, 2017, after Hurricane Irma hit the island.
Credit: Helene Valenzuela / AFP/Getty Images
-
Fajardo, Puerto Rico
Palm trees buckle under winds and rain as Hurricane Irma blew into Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Alvin Baez / REUTERS
-
Florida Keys evacuate
Motorists head north on US 1 from Key Largo, Florida, on Sept. 6, 2017, in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. Keys officials announced a mandatory evacuation Wednesday for visitors, with residents being told to leave the next day.
Credit: Alan Diaz / AP
-
Boarding up
People board up their windows as part of preparations for arrival of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 5, 2017 in Marigot, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
Puerto Rico surf
A woman looks at heavy surf as Hurricane Irma approaches Puerto Rico in Luquillo, on Sept. 6, 2017. Irma was expected to reach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by nightfall.
Credit: Ricardo Arduengo / AFP/Getty Images
-
Civil Defense
Members of the Civil Defense prepare their gear ahead of Hurricane Irma in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sept. 5, 2017.
Credit: Ricardo Rojas / REUTERS
-
Puerto Rico preps
Men cover the windows of a car parts store in preparation for Hurricane Irma in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 5, 2017.
Credit: Alvin Baez / REUTERS
-
Calm before the storm
Windows of a car dealer in Marigot, on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, are protected by tape and sandbags on Sept. 4, 2017 ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.
Credit: Lionel Chamoiseau / AFP/Getty Images
-
Dry docks
Workers put boats on dry docks in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Irma barrels towards the Caribbean on Sept. 4, 2017.
Credit: Alvin Baez / REUTERS
-
Satellite map
Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma approaching Puerto Rico on Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: NOAA
-
Sandbags
Residents work together to fill sandbags for each other at Bobby Hicks Park in Tampa, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 5, 2017.
Credit: Brian Blanco / Getty Images
-
Key West
Workers put plywood up to protect businesses in Key West, Florida, on Sept. 6, 2017, ahead of Hurricane Irma. A mandatory evacuation order for tourists in the Florida Keys went into effect Wednesday morning.
Credit: Olivier Kanuty / AFP/Getty Images
-
Evacuations
Cars sit in traffic as they evacuate north on Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys on Sept. 5, 2017 in Islamorada, Florida.
Credit: Marc Serota / Getty Images
-
Florida warning
A sign on a business in Miami reads, "Be Prepared Go Away Irma," as people brace for the arrival of the hurricane, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
-
Stocking up
Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg / AFP/Getty Images
-
Lucky?
Noel Garcia (left) and Mike Ehlis put plywood over windows of Noel's business as they prepare for Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
-
Sold out
This Publix supermarket in Merritt Island, Florida, sold out of bottled water as residents prepared for Hurricane Irma, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: William Harwood, CBS News
-
Propane supplies
In preparation for Hurricane Irma, residents of Boca Raton, Florida, line up for propane, Sept. 6, 2017.
Credit: Joe Skipper / REUTERS
-
Long lines
Some people waited up to 8 hours to shop and check out at a Costco in North Miami, Florida, in preparation for Hurricane Irma, Sept. 5, 2017.
Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg / AFP/Getty Images