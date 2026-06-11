Live Updates: U.S. denies Iran closed Strait of Hormuz as war reignites, U.S. strike kills Indian sailors
What to know about the Iran war today:
- The U.S. military rejected a claim by Iran to have closed the Strait of Hormuz as fighting ramps up again in the war despite continuing diplomacy.
- An Indian official said a senior U.S. diplomat was summoned to hear the country's "strong protest" after three Indian mariners were killed on a tanker. The U.S. military said it targeted the vessel for violating the U.S. blockade of Iran's ports. At least two other Indian-crewed commercial vessels have been struck in recent days.
- Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan said they were intercepting Iranian missiles Thursday after the U.S. military said it launched a new round of strikes on Iran. President Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for not accepting a peace deal.
U.S. forces strike third oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman in a week
U.S. forces hit an oil tanker Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman for "attempting to transport Iranian oil," according to Central Command, the third commercial vessel targeted this week.
CENTCOM said in a statement on X that it struck the Guinea-Bissau flagged M/T Jalveer's engine room with two Hellfire missiles "after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces."
U.S. forces also struck the Palau-flagged oil tankers M/T Marivex and M/T Settebello on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The Marivex was attempting to sail to an Iranian port and the Settebello was trying to transport Iranian oil, CENTCOM said.
An Indian official said Thursday on X that three nationals working on the Settebello were killed in the strikes. A senior U.S. diplomat in the country was summoned to hear India's "strong protest."
The U.S. has enforced a blockade of Iranian ports since shortly after a fragile ceasefire was agreed between the two countries in early April. Tuesday's strike on the Settebello appears to be the first time since the war began that a U.S. strike has killed commercial mariners.
Qatari negotiating team returns from meetings in Tehran, Qatari official tells CBS News
A Qatari negotiating team returned from meetings in Tehran Thursday morning, a Qatari official told CBS News. The source said the team returned to Doha after meetings that went into the early hours in the Iranian capital.
Diplomatic efforts, by Qatar and Pakistan, are continuing despite the U.S. striking Iran Wednesday and Tehran retaliating with strikes on Kuwait, Bahrain and an area hosting an American base in Jordan.
The U.S. had previously held off on strikes while foreign diplomats were in Iran working to broker an agreement.
Qatar condemned the latest Iranian missile attacks Thursday on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, in a statement on X.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said earlier Thursday that the country's leaders remained engaged in mediation efforts to broker a "negotiated settlement" between Iran and the U.S.
"It is hard to be an optimist in the new exchange of hostilities," acknowledged foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi. But he added: "We haven't lost hope, we remain engaged."
U.S. reportedly strikes cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman
An Iranian cargo vessel was struck by U.S. forces in the Gulf of Oman early on Thursday, the governor of Iran's Sirik county was quoted as saying by the semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr.
The 150-ton cargo dhow, a type of boat traditionally made of wood, was carrying essential goods when it was struck five nautical miles off the port of Khasab, the report claimed.
Mehr reported, citing the governor, that five crew members on board were rescued by nearby vessels and brought ashore in Oman.
Twenty Iranian missiles intercepted, Jordanian military says
The Jordanian military said it had intercepted 20 Iranian missiles launched Thursday toward Azraq, where an American military base is located.
In a statement, the Jordanian Armed Forces said aircraft had intercepted and shot down the missiles but no injuries or damage had been reported as a result of falling debris.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said earlier in the day it had targeted the "Al-Azraq Air Base and its control center, using 12 ballistic missiles," as quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The attacks come after U.S. Central Command announced it had carried out more strikes against Iranian targets in the early hours of Thursday.
Young girl reportedly injured in Bahrain after Iranian drone interception
An 11-year-old girl sustained minor injuries after an Iranian drone was intercepted over Bahrain on Thursday, according to the country's Ministry of Interior.
In a social media post, the Ministry of Interior said falling debris from an Iranian drone intercepted over Bahrain had also caused damage to houses and set fire to cars in Hamad Town and Manama.
Earlier in the day, Bahrain reported incoming attacks from Iran as Tehran retaliated against U.S. strikes in the early hours of Thursday. Iran has previously targeted American bases in the country.
3 Indian mariners killed by U.S. strike on oil tanker, Indian official says
An Indian official said Thursday three Indian mariners were killed on board a tanker targeted by the U.S. military over allegedly violating America's blockade on Iran.
In a social media statement India's Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced the three mariners' deaths in the attack on the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello.
"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered," he wrote. It wasn't clear where the third body was. "This is a profound loss to our maritime family," Sonowal said.
The U.S. military's Central Command had accused the Settebello of having "violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran."
It fired into the ship's engine room to stop it.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it fired missiles at U.S. command center in Jordan
Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Thursday it had fired ballistic missiles at a U.S. command center in Jordan, according to state media.
This "punitive operation against the aggressor" targeted "Al-Azraq Air Base and its control center, using 12 ballistic missiles," the Guards said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency, and claimed to have destroyed these facilities "and a large number of fighter aircraft."
Jordan didn't acknowledge the attack, though the U.S. Embassy in Amman issued a warning about it.
Iranian missiles targeted several Gulf countries overnight, with interceptions also reported in Kuwait and Bahrain.
CBS/AFP
Kuwait, Bahrain report incoming strikes
Both Kuwait and Bahrain reported incoming strikes early Thursday morning local time.
The Kuwaiti army said on X that its "air defense systems" were "intercepting hostile aerial targets."
Bahrain's interior ministry posted on social media that it had activated its emergency air raid siren.
This comes after the U.S. military hours earlier launched a second round of what U.S. Central Command described as "self-defense" strikes on targets inside Iran.
CENTCOM denies Iran's claim the Strait of Hormuz is closed
U.S. Central Command on Wednesday night denied Iran's claim that the Strait of Hormuz was closed following a new wave of strikes on the country.
"Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight," CENTCOM said on social media.
Traffic through the strait, a key waterway for transporting oil, has slowed significantly since the start of the war. Earlier Wednesday, President Trump said efforts to help guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz have resulted in 100 million barrels of oil being moved through the channel as part of a "secret mission."
Iran's military says Strait of Hormuz closed to all traffic
Iran's military said Wednesday night that, following renewed strikes by the U.S., the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all traffic, "including oil tankers and commercial ships. Any such traffic will be targeted."
U.S. forces strike Iran again Wednesday night, CENTCOM says
U.S. forces began striking Iran at 5:15 p.m. ET, in what U.S. Central Command called "self-defense strikes."
The strikes are "in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression," CENTCOM said, and are targeted at key Iranian facilities such as ammunition depots, command and control nodes and warehouses, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the airstrikes.
The strikes came hours after President Trump told reporters, "We're going to hit them hard again today in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set. And we'll see what happens with a deal. We were — we were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along."