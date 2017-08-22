Disturbing photos of the modern-day Ku Klux Klan

The number of hate groups in the U.S. rose for a second straight year in 2016, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. "The radical right was energized by the candidacy of Donald Trump," the SPLC said in a February 2017 news release.
The Ku Klux Klan is the oldest American hate group, and while the number of active KKK chapters declined in 2016, members of the Klan are trying to regain ground. The SPLC estimates there are between 5,000 and 8,000 Klan members nationwide, split between many factions.
Here, a member of the Ku Klux Klan salutes during American Nazi Party rally at Pennsylvania's Valley Forge National Park in September 2004.
