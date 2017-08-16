White supremacist rallies in Va. lead to violence

-
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists clash with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017.
A planned rally by white supremacists, advertised as "Unite the Right," devolved into violent clashes that left at least one dead and about three dozen injured, and prompted Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.
Credit: Joshua Roberts / Reuters
Clashes in Charlottesville
A month earlier, on July 8, 2017, members of the Ku Klux Klan demonstrated in Charlottesville against the planned removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee, and called for the protection of Southern Confederate monuments.
Amid heightened community outcries for the removal of monuments honoring Confederate heroes, some white Southerners have promoted secession from the Union. The League of the South, a white nationalist group, advocates for "nothing less than the complete reconquest and restoration of our patrimony - the whole, entire South."
Credit: Chet Strange / Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
A pro-KKK demonstrator is surrounded by police and anti-KKK demonstrators prior to the July 8 Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville, Va.
Credit: Steve Helber/AP
Clashes in Charlottesville
On Friday, August 11, 2017, on the eve of a planned "Unite the Right" rally, white nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., August 11, 2017.
Credit: Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
Clashes in Charlottesville
Torch-wielding white supremacists march onto the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Friday, August 11, 2017. Their chant "Blood and soil" is a phrase used by the Nazis to promote racial purity.
Credit: Chris Suarez/Daily Progress
Clashes in Charlottesville
Demonstrators give Nazi salutes and chant "You will not replace us" (and alternately, "Jews will not replace us) on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Friday, August 11, 2017.
Credit: Chris Suarez/Daily Progress
Clashes in Charlottesville
One man explained why he felt compelled to participate in the march: "Our country has been usurped by a foreign tribe, called the Jews. We're tired of it."
Credit: Chris Suarez/Daily Progress
Clashes in Charlottesville
White supremacists march onto the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Friday, August 11, 2017.
Credit: Chris Suarez/Daily Progress
Clashes in Charlottesville
A demonstrator carries a torch during the march on the eve of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Friday, August 11, 2017.
Credit: Chris Suarez/Daily Progress
Clashes in Charlottesville
Counter-demonstrators on the University of Virginia campus chant "Black lives matter," Friday, August 11, 2017.
Credit: Chris Suarez/Daily Progress
Clashes in Charlottesville
At the site of a statue of Thomas Jefferson, fights broke out between the protesters and counter-protesters, with some people swinging their tiki torches. Several people were treated for minor injuries; at least one person was arrested.
Credit: Chris Suarez/Daily Progress
Clashes in Charlottesville
Participants for Saturday's "Unite the Right" rally begin to arrive at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville on Saturday, August 12, 2017.
Virginia is an "open carry" state.
Credit: Virginia State Police
Clashes in Charlottesville
White supremacists enter Emancipation Park in Charlottesville on Saturday, August 12, 2017. The rally is a gathering of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and other "alt-right" groups.
Credit: Preston Willett/WCAV
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalist David Duke, a former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, attended the rally. He told Mykal McEldowney of the Indianapolis Star, "This represents a turning point for the people of this country. We are determined to take our country back. We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That's what we believed in. That's why we voted for Donald Trump, because he said he's going to take our country back, and that's what we're going to do."
Credit: Mykal McEldowney/Twitter
Clashes in Charlottesville
The scene at the "United the Right" rally as protesters and counter-protesters assemble at Emancipation Park.
Credit: Virginia State Police
Clashes in Charlottesville
Lifelong Charlottesville resident George Steppe, 51, holds a picture of Barack and Michelle Obama at a counter-protest to the white supremacists' "Unite the Right" rally.
Credit: Twitter/Bo Erickson
Clashes in Charlottesville
Thousands of protesters and counter-protesters are seen at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville on Saturday. Pepper spray was used multiple times, and multiple fights broke out.
Credit: Preston Willett/WCAV
Clashes in Charlottesville
A man marching with white nationalists makes a slashing motion across his throat toward counter-protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" march down East Market Street toward Emancipation Park, confronting a group of counter-protesters, during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insults with counter-protesters at the entrance to Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalist demonstrators guard the entrance to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Credit: Steve Helber/AP
Clashes in Charlottesville
Counter-protesters line the route taken by white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
Hundreds of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other "alt-right" adherents march down East Market Street toward Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
Battle lines form between neo-Nazi groups and anti-fascist counter-protesters at the entrance to Emancipation Park August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists and neo-Nazis exchange volleys of pepper spray with counter-protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
A counter-demonstrator is splashed with water after he was hit by pepper spray from a white nationalist demonstrator after he threw a water bottle, in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Credit: Steve Helber/AP
Clashes in Charlottesville
A counter-demonstrator gets a splash of water after being hit by pepper spray at the entrance to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Credit: Steve Helber/AP
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters as they enter Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists clash with counter-protesters as they enter Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
Pepper spray is deployed by protesters at the rally in Charlottesville, Saturday, August 12, 2017.
As violence erupted before the official start of the rally, Governor Terry McAuliffe proclaimed a state of emergency.
"I am disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence these protesters have brought to our state over the past 24 hours," McAuliffe said.
Credit: Virginia State Police
Clashes in Charlottesville
A counter-demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Credit: Steve Helber/AP
Clashes in Charlottesville
Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Emancipation Park, hurling insults at neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
After the protest was declared an unlawful assembly, police set up a barrier to make sure people did not re-enter Emancipation Park.
Credit: Preston Willett/WCAV
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists clash with police as they are forced out of Emancipation Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A white supremacist is cut below his eye during clashes with counter-protesters at Emancipation Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and other members of the "alt-right" are forced out of Emancipation Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists take refuge in an alleyway after being hit with pepper spray following the "Unite the Right" rally, August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
Armed white nationalists help evacuate comrades who were pepper-sprayed, August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
A counter-demonstrator marches down the street after the "Unite the Right" rally, a gathering of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
The aftermath of the clashes at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville.
Credit: Preston Willett/WCAV
Clashes in Charlottesville
After a declaration of unlawful assembly was made, police began arresting those who did not disperse.
Credit: Virginia State Police
Clashes in Charlottesville
The remaining members of the white supremacist protesters clear out from Emancipation Park in Charlottesville on Saturday, as police declared the area unsafe.
Credit: Bo Erickson/CBS News
Clashes in Charlottesville
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counter-protesters in the street after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared a unlawful gathering by Virginia State Police August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
A confederate flag is burned in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, August 12, 2017.
Credit: Anna Higgins/The Cavalier Daily
Clashes in Charlottesville
In a video posted on Twitter by Brennan Gilmore, a car is seen traveling at high speed before striking a crowd of counter-demonstrators, before retreating at high speed, in reverse, back up 4th Street.
Credit: Brennan Gilmore/Twitter
Clashes in Charlottesville
Another view of the car being driven into a crowd of counter-demonstrators.
Credit: Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress
Clashes in Charlottesville
Virginia State Police told CBS News there were multiple injuries from the car which plowed into the crowd.
Twenty patients were taken to UVA Medical Center. Nineteen were being assessed and treated.
There was at least one fatality.
Credit: Bo Erickson/CBS News
Clashes in Charlottesville
People receive first-aid after a car was driven into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Va., on August 12, 2017.
Credit: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
A woman receives first-aid after someone drove a car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Va., on August 12, 2017.
Credit: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
Rescue personnel help injured people after a driver plowed a car into a large group of protesters following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.
Credit: Steve Helber/AP
Clashes in Charlottesville
Rescue workers and volunteers help get victims to the hospital after a driver plowed a car through a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
A victim received first aid after a driver plowed a car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., on August 12, 2017.
In addition to the one dead and 19 injured by the vehicular attack, officials reports 15 other people were injured at the rally.
Credit: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
Clashes in Charlottesville
The car that allegedly plowed through a crowd of people in Charlottesville, Va., after the vehicle was stopped by police several blocks away, August 12, 2017. The driver was taken into custody.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, was arrested, and was expected to appear in court on Monday.
The Richmond FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan
Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images