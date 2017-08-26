A unidentified woman looks over bare refrigerator shelves in a Walmart store in Houston as Hurricane Harvey approaches.
Credit: REUTERS / REUTERS
Shelves sit nearly empty in a Walmart store in Houston.
A gas pump is covered with an out of service message.
Joe Ray takes a photo of the waves generated by Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Credit: MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED / REUTERS
Craig "Cajun" Uggen, 57, nearly floods his truck as Hurricane Harvey comes ashore in Corpus Christi, Texas. Minutes later, high winds blew off the camper carrying all of his belongings.
Credit: STAFF / REUTERS
A man standing in a gazebo watches the surf of the approaching Hurricane Harvey on the boardwalk in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Credit: ADREES LATIF / REUTERS
Ramon Lopez, left, and Arturo Villarreal board up windows of a business in Galveston, Texas.
Credit: David J. Phillip/AP
Waves pound the shore from approaching Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Traffic lights lie on a street after being knocked down, as Hurricane Harvey approaches in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S. August 25, 2017.